DeCosta: 'We Are Not Finished Building This Team'

General manager Eric DeCosta has been aggressively adding talent to the Ravens roster to build a team that can contend over the long term.

Most recently, DeCosta acquired Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022.

Ngakoue should be a major boost to the team's pass rush. In six games with Minnesota this season, Ngakoue had 10 tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Even if Dez Bryant eventually joins the roster, the Ravens could use another wide receiver that can get behind a secondary. Baltimore could use depth on the offensive line and at cornerback because of a recent spate of injuries.

DeCosta has opened the door for perhaps another deal or two to strengthen the team.

"We are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals,” DeCosta said.

The Ravens are 5-1 at the bye and they control their playoff destiny for the postseason.

Last year, the Ravens were 2-2 before reeling off 14 consecutive wins. This year, the Ravens have won four of their first five games but they are about to embark on the toughest portion of their schedule.

Baltimore faces the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1), Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 8), New England Patriots (Nov. 15) and Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22). Those slate of games leads into a rematch at Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

The playoff much will be clear before the month of December.

DeCosta wants to make sure the Ravens will be gearing up to host a postseason game for a third consecutive year, and then keep that momentum rolling forward.