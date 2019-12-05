Raven
Ravens Defenders Embrace Challenge of Facing Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md.  Josh Allen has helped lead a massive turnaround for the Buffalo Bills.

The second-year quarterback has made plays with arm and legs, similar to the impact of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. 

The Ravens' defenders have been scouting Allen all week. 

They fully understand the challenge with stopping him.

"He's a big, tall quarterback [with] a really good arm," Baltimore inside linebacker Josh Bynes said. "He's very talented. I see why he was, obviously, a top draft pick, and we definitely have our work cut out for us. We just have to go out there and be successful on the plays we need to get to and really be efficient on first down and do our job and be focused and limit the plays he can make. Because he's definitely made some really good plays for them. They've had a very good year, and we know it's going to be a playoff-type atmosphere going into Buffalo.”

Allen  has thrown for 2,591 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has run for 430 yards on 93 carries with eight touchdowns.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is his ability to break tackles. The Ravens struggled in that area last week in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, who managed 174 yards rushing. 

"Because he's a big quarterback. It's not like he's a pipsqueak or anything like that," Bynes said. "He's a big, solid quarterback, and he runs like a running back. That makes it a little bit more challenging, because he's a quarterback, as well. So, we just have to make sure we wrap up and we bring our pads with us and bring our feet and just make sure we get him to the ground.”

The Ravens do have one advantage.

The defenders have an opportunity to compete against Jackson on a daily basis in practice. However, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound Allen is much bigger than Jackson, who stands at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds. 

“You just have to be fundamentally sound and make sure you wrap him up, drive your feet if possible," Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce said. "He's a physical dude, big, 6-4 guy, so yes, you have to be fundamentally sound and bring your pads with you.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh also has been impressed with Allen. He played against the Ravens in the regular-season opener in 2018, going 6 of 15 for 74 yards. The Ravens won that game 47-3.  

Allen has come a long way since that day.

“I’d say Josh [Allen] looks good. He’s really developed well," Harbaugh said. "They’re doing a great job with him there, developing him and building the offense around him. He does a lot of really … He’s built around his skillset. He’s a big, strong-arm thrower. He sits in the pocket; he’ll make every throw. He’ll hold the ball to make the throw, so he’ll scramble out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. 

"He leads the NFL in yards after contact. I think he averages 6.8 yards after contact as a quarterback. That’s pretty remarkable. He’s a hard runner to bring down. So, that’s going to be a big challenge for us. He’s a good player doing a great job for them."

The Ravens (10-2) can clinch a playoff berth with a win. Buffalo (9-3) is trying to overtake the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

The short-term and long-term future of both franchises rests on the shoulders of these young quarterbacks.

“It is an exciting time, I would say, around the NFL because of such young, dynamic playmakers like Lamar, like Josh, Mahomes - the list goes on," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "Whether it’s the quarterback position or other positions. It’s an exciting time to be around the NFL.”

