Ravens Defense Dominates in Third Round of OTAs

Ravens finishing up voluntary workouts.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' defense put on an impressive performance in the third week of voluntary workouts. 

It was an all-around tough day for the offense.

Here are the highlights:

  • Rookie cornerback Denzel Williams had an impressive interception against quarterback Brett Hundley, who was forced to snag a high snap from rookie center Tyler Linderbaum. 
  • Justin Madubuike had a dominant day and knocked down three passes at the line of scrimmage. One pass was tipped into the hands of Marlon Humphrey for an interception.
  • Rookie cornerback David Vereen and veteran safety Chuck Clark also had a nice pass break-up where they jumped in front of the intended wide receivers. 
  • Center Trystan Colon also had a couple of high snaps.
  • Devin Duvernay and Rashad Bateman both managed some solid receptions in traffic. After some struggles the first week, Bateman was solid over the final practices and made several nice receptions, including several in the end zone.
  • James Proche also had a deft catch against Denzel Williams running down the far sideline. 
  • Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses attended the practices this week. Fellow offensive tackle Ju’Waun James also practiced. 
  • Quarterback Lamar Jackson did not attend any of the voluntary workouts. "I know he’s working hard,” coach John Harbaugh said.

