Grading the Ravens Defense After First Wave of Free Agency

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had another dominant performance on defense last season.

However, that unit lost several key players and the team still needs to add an edge rusher.

Here a breakdown of where the team stands after the first wave of free agency (New additions in bold).

Defensive Line

Depth Chart: Left Defensive Ends: Derek Wolfe, Broderick Washington, Braxton Hoyett; Right Defensive Ends: Calais Campbell Justin Madubuike Aaron Adeoye Chauncey Rivers; Nose Tackles: Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis, Aaron Crawford

Players Lost: Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward

Summary: Ngakoue did not meet expectations after being acquired from the Viking at the trade deadline and signed with the Raiders. Ward was able to sign for more money in Jacksonville. The Ravens did re-sign Wolfe and Ellis. The team also likes the potential of Madubuike and Washington. The Ravens will look to add another defensive end.

Grade: B

Outside Linebackers

Depth Chart: Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson, Aaron Adeoye, Chauncey Rivers

Players Lost: Matt Judon

Summary: The Ravens allowed Judon to sign with the Patriots as a free agent and will need to replace his production. The team re-signed Bowser and McPhee, both of whom will add some continuity to this unit. However, outside linebacker is still an area of need and Baltimore will likely add a playmaker in the draft.

Grade: C

Inside Linebackers

Depth Chart: Patrick Queen, Otaro Alaka, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Kristian Welch

Players Lost: None

Summary: The Ravens added Queen and Harrison in last year's draft and they should show improvement after a full offseason. The team also re-signed Fort and Board, who are solid, dependable players.

Grade: B-

Cornerbacks

Depth Chart: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey, Anthony Averett, Davontae Harris, Chris Westry

Players Lost: Tramon Williams

Summary: The Ravens have one of the most talented cornerback units in the NFL. The return of Young from a knee injury will be a boost. The Ravens could still look to add depth in the draft if a solid playmaker becomes available.

Grade: A

Safety

Depth Chart: Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Nigel Warrior, Geno Stone, Jordan Richards

Players Lost: Anthony Levine (free agent)

Summary: The Ravens need to add a free safety in the draft, but they'll likey wait to see what's available in the later rounds because it's not a pressing need. Still, the team does need depth. Baltimore could still bring back Levine, who is a free agent.

Grade: B-