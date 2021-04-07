Grading the Ravens Defense After First Wave of Free Agency
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had another dominant performance on defense last season.
However, that unit lost several key players and the team still needs to add an edge rusher.
Here a breakdown of where the team stands after the first wave of free agency (New additions in bold).
Defensive Line
Depth Chart: Left Defensive Ends: Derek Wolfe, Broderick Washington, Braxton Hoyett; Right Defensive Ends: Calais Campbell Justin Madubuike Aaron Adeoye Chauncey Rivers; Nose Tackles: Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis, Aaron Crawford
Players Lost: Defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward
Summary: Ngakoue did not meet expectations after being acquired from the Viking at the trade deadline and signed with the Raiders. Ward was able to sign for more money in Jacksonville. The Ravens did re-sign Wolfe and Ellis. The team also likes the potential of Madubuike and Washington. The Ravens will look to add another defensive end.
Grade: B
Outside Linebackers
Depth Chart: Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson, Aaron Adeoye, Chauncey Rivers
Players Lost: Matt Judon
Summary: The Ravens allowed Judon to sign with the Patriots as a free agent and will need to replace his production. The team re-signed Bowser and McPhee, both of whom will add some continuity to this unit. However, outside linebacker is still an area of need and Baltimore will likely add a playmaker in the draft.
Grade: C
Inside Linebackers
Depth Chart: Patrick Queen, Otaro Alaka, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Chris Board, Kristian Welch
Players Lost: None
Summary: The Ravens added Queen and Harrison in last year's draft and they should show improvement after a full offseason. The team also re-signed Fort and Board, who are solid, dependable players.
Grade: B-
Cornerbacks
Depth Chart: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey, Anthony Averett, Davontae Harris, Chris Westry
Players Lost: Tramon Williams
Summary: The Ravens have one of the most talented cornerback units in the NFL. The return of Young from a knee injury will be a boost. The Ravens could still look to add depth in the draft if a solid playmaker becomes available.
Grade: A
Safety
Depth Chart: Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Nigel Warrior, Geno Stone, Jordan Richards
Players Lost: Anthony Levine (free agent)
Summary: The Ravens need to add a free safety in the draft, but they'll likey wait to see what's available in the later rounds because it's not a pressing need. Still, the team does need depth. Baltimore could still bring back Levine, who is a free agent.
Grade: B-