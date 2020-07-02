RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens hopeful huge investment on defense pays off

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have invested $83.6 million on their defense, second-most in the NFL behind the Denver Broncos, according to OvertheCap.

Baltimore has traditionally been know for its fierceness with attacking opponents and the team has gotten back to those roots. Six of the Ravens' seven highest-paid players are on the defensive side of the ball. 

The team is going to need key contributions from these playmakers this season with games against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, Tennessee running back Derrick Henry and Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, among others. 

The Ravens were ranked fourth in the NFL, allowing 300.6 yards per game last season. They allowed 17.6 points per game, which was ranked third.

General manager Eric DeCosta further boosted the defense this offseason. 

First, he acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Campbell signed a one-year extension worth up to $27 million over the next two seasons.

Baltimore then signed free-agent defensive end Derek Wolfe to a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with $3 million in incentives.

DeCosta used five of the team's 10 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft on defensive players, including LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, who was the 28th overall pick and is expected to make an immediate impact. 

The Ravens should have one of the best defenses in the NFL, considering their talent and depth at almost every position. The key now is to overcome a tumultuous offseason because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re definitely ready to hit the ground running," defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "We were talking the other day as a defensive staff, and if you just took the transcripts from OTAs last year, and then our Zoom meetings this year, you couldn’t tell the difference." 

NFL Positional Spending: Defense

1. Denver Broncos: $100.4 million

2. Baltimore Ravens: $83.6 million

3. Chicago Bears: $81.7 million

4. Arizona Cardinals: $81.1 million

5. Miami Dolphins: $78.6 million

Ravens Highest-Paid Players (Base Salary)

1. Linebacker Matt Judon: $16..8 million

2. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley: $12.9 million

3. Cornerback Marcus Peters: $10 million

4. Safety Earl Thomas: $10 million

5. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams: $9.3 million

6. Cornerback Tavon Young: $5.5 million 

7. Defensive end Calais Campbell: $5 million

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens preseason reportedly cut to two games

The Ravens will have a shorter preseason with just two games because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens have infrastructure to handle distancing guidelines

The Ravens practice facility has the infrastructure and space to handle any social distancing guidelines set by the NFL for training camp.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson: 'I need to win a playoff game before anything'

Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism that comes with two straight years of playoff disappoint — a drought he plans to end this season for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen learned to dominate behind Devin White at LSU

Patrick Queen was effective following Devin White at LSU and the Ravens hope he can continue to dominate as a rookie just like his college counterpart.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens gearing up for the challenging start to the season

The Ravens are preparing for a tough slate of games over the first quarter of the 2020 season with matchups against the Browns, Texans, Chiefs and Redskins.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell eyes elusive Super Bowl title with Ravens

Calais Campbell has enough awards and accolades to fill a trophy case and he is now looking to add a Super Bowl championship with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Cam Newton adds intrigue to Ravens/Pats prime-time matchup

The prime-time matchup between the Ravens and Patriots in Week 10 got an even bigger boost with Cam Newton entering the fray.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens ready to 'hit the ground running' for training camp

It's been the strangest offseason in Ravens history, but the team is confident the players will "hit the ground running" when training camp convenes.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson refining his game heading into year three

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's most-hyped players and is the new face of the league, but the quarterback is working toward more greatness for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Ricard most 'underrated' player for Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Ricard is a rare player in the NFL with his ability to play on both sides of the ball, earning him the designation as the most underrated player on the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich