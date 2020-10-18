SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Overcome Sloppy Play Vs. Eagles: Here's What We Learned

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens escaped Philadelphia with a 30-28 victory and improved to 5-1,

Here’s what we learned.

— The Ravens can be their own worst enemy, Baltimore squandered a 17-point lead before hanging on for the victory. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz managed to pull his team to within two points with 1:55 remaining. However, Baltimore linebackers Matt Judon and L.J. Fort tackled Wentz in the backfield during an attempt at a 2-point conversion. The Ravens were penalized 12 times for 132 yards. Baltimore managed to overcome a sloppy performance against a one-win team. The Ravens might be as fortunate against better opponents. 

— The Ravens defense started fast but looked tired in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Calais Campbell was a huge force, finishing with three sacks and four quarterback hits. However, the secondary gave up too many big plays. Cornerback Marcus Peters struggled mightily against Travis Fulgham, who had six catches for 75 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens also overreacted on a fake by backup quarterback Jalen Hurts and allowing Miles Sanders to run 75 yards. He fumbled at the 5-yard line but the ball was picked up by JJ Arcega-Whiteside for the score. Baltimore managed six sacks and that was the difference in the game. Wentz managed 49 yards on five carries with the touchdown. 

— Lamar Jackson got back to his roots with a couple of big runs, including a 37-yard touchdown run that gave Baltimore a 24-6 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter. He finished with 108 yards on nine carries, Jackson did a solid job spreading around the ball and completed passes to seven wide receivers. Jackson was 16 of 27 for 186 yards with a touchdown (92.5 rating). However, drops continue to plague this team. Jackson also had a couple of mental errors, such as taking a sack early in the third quarter the took the Ravens out of field-goal range. Philadelphia scored its first touchdown on the ensuing drive. Receivers have also struggled to get open, which resulted in a pair of coverage sacks, Overall Baltimore’s offense had another uneven performance. This time, it was costly penalties on the offensive line that hampered the attack. Left Ronnie Stanley committed four penalties with two declined. 

— The Ravens get a bye before a showdown with the Steelers on Nov. 1 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore then has games with Colts (Nov. 8), Patriots (Nov. 15), Titans (Nov. 22) and then a rematch with Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night at Heinz Field. After that stretch, the playoff picture will be clearer for Baltimore. The offense is going to have to play much better going against those opposing defenses. 

