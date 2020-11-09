SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Have League's Stingiest Defense at Season's Midpoint

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have allowed 17.8 points per game after eight games, which ranks as the fewest points allowed in the NFL.

Baltimore is coming off a 24-10 victory over the Colts in Week 9, holding Indianapolis scoreless in the second half.

It was an especially solid effort considering the Ravens were missing starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey and linebacker L.J. Fort were out with injuries. 

In addition, several other players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — missed practice time last week because of COVID-19 protocols. 

"Our edge guys, I thought set edges very well, but Patrick Queen and those guys not practicing, Malik (Harrison), there are just a lot of things, a lot of checkmarks there that deserve a lot of credit,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said  “I think these types of offenses get us prepared for the stress we’re going [into]," said cornerback Marcus Peters, who forced a fumble and had a key interception.  "We’re getting [further] into November and going into December. So, that’s when football really gets started, because everything that happens in these last two months carries over."

The Ravens have also created a turnover in 21 consecutive games, which is a main focus of defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Baltimore tied the game against the Colts 7-7 on a 65-yard fumble recovery by safety Chuck Clark with 1:11 left in the opening quarter. 

"Wink wants us to create turnovers, and he wants us to just keep playing fast," Peters said. "I think we’ve been playing good defense all year. We just needed to create some more turnovers and just harping in on the little things – that’s when it’ll ultimately help us get better.” 

