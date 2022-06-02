Ravens Defensive Coordinator Addresses Pass Rush

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are trying to find more ways to get to the quarterback.

Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year.

Over two games against the Bengals, the Ravens managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times. As a result, he had plenty of time to make plays out of the pocket, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in 41-17 and 41-21 victories.

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is working on improving the pass rush.

"A lot of times people have time to throw stats – things like that – but does the quarterback know where to go with the ball?" Macdonald asked. "If he knows, well, shoot, the ball is coming out fast; if he doesn’t, well, you get a chance to go to work, and when you pressure, those variables change a little bit. So, we’ll see," Macdonald said. "Again, it’s something in progress. As we get guys that are available to practice more, we’ll start moving them around a bit more and see where we go from there.”

Over two games against the Bengals, the Ravens managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times.

The Ravens selected Michigan David Ojabo in the second round of the draft, but he won't be ready to play until later in the season because of a torn Achilles.

Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, also is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season.

Jaylon Ferguson has been largely underwhelming and he could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year. He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

The Ravens thought they had deal with Za'Darius Smith, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.

They also might try to bring back outside linebacker Justin Houston.

“The outside ’backer group, it’s a little different now, because of the lack of reps going around, but the guys that are repping are getting a ton of practice," Macdonald said. "So, they’re doing a great job. Again, the pass rush will be kind of just as we figure out who can do what. The biggest thing that goes un-talked about with the pass rush is it’s really married to what you’re playing in the coverage."