Skip to main content

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Addresses Pass Rush

Baltimore looking to get more sacks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are trying to find more ways to get to the quarterback.

Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year.

Over two games against the Bengals, the Ravens managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times. As a result, he had plenty of time to make plays out of the pocket, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in 41-17 and 41-21 victories.

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is working on improving the pass rush. 

"A lot of times people have time to throw stats – things like that – but does the quarterback know where to go with the ball?" Macdonald asked. "If he knows, well, shoot, the ball is coming out fast; if he doesn’t, well, you get a chance to go to work, and when you pressure, those variables change a little bit. So, we’ll see," Macdonald said. "Again, it’s something in progress. As we get guys that are available to practice more, we’ll start moving them around a bit more and see where we go from there.”

Over two games against the Bengals, the Ravens managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times.

Over two games against the Bengals, the Ravens managed to sack Joe Burrow just four times.

The Ravens selected Michigan David Ojabo in the second round of the draft, but he won't be ready to play until later in the season because of a torn Achilles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyus Bowser, who led the team with seven sacks, also is dealing with an Achilles injury and it's still uncertain when he will be ready to play.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was second on the Ravens with five sacks and is poised for an even bigger season.

Jaylon Ferguson has been largely underwhelming and he could be fighting for a roster spot heading into his fourth year. He has just 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

The Ravens thought they had deal with Za'Darius Smith, but he decided to sign with the Vikings.

They also might try to bring back outside linebacker Justin Houston. 

“The outside ’backer group, it’s a little different now, because of the lack of reps going around, but the guys that are repping are getting a ton of practice," Macdonald said. "So, they’re doing a great job. Again, the pass rush will be kind of just as we figure out who can do what. The biggest thing that goes un-talked about with the pass rush is it’s really married to what you’re playing in the coverage." 

15021517
News

Ravens Release Preseason Schedule

By Baltimore Ravens23 minutes ago
dibttidovt0gnnapkuja
News

Lamar Jackson Will Have to Get Up To Speed With Ravens Scheme

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
IMG_4907
News

Observations from Ravens Second Voluntary Camp

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
USATSI_17412850
News

Mark Andrews Confident Ravens Tight Ends Will Instill Fear

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
IMG_4811
News

Ravens Announce Several Personnel Promotions

By Baltimore Ravens23 hours ago
usa_today_16886164.0
News

Ravens Get Stellar Offseason Grades, Now Need to Show Progress on Field

By Todd KarpovichJun 1, 2022
17021017
News

Calais Campbell Can Still Be Force for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichMay 31, 2022
usa_today_17300809.0
News

Several Ravens Predictions for 2022 Season

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago