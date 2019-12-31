Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the New York Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy.

However, Martindale did not know when or if an interview would take place, presumably leaving the logistics in the hands of his agent. Martindale said it would take a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore, coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Giants fired Pat Shurmur this week after two seasons and are looking for their third head coach in the past four years.

"It needs to be an opportunity of a lifetime," Martindale said New Year's Eve. "We love it here, we love this city, we love the culture here in the building. I love working for Harbs and Mr. Bisciotti. Out of fairness to all of the other teams ... we're playing in a one-game playoff game. Credit to the players. It's because of how well they played that my name even gets mentioned."

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is also reportedly interviewing for the Giants' position and the team has requested to meet with Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge.

Martindale served as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2010 before joining the Ravens in 2012 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator after Dean Pees briefly retired in 2018.

Under Martindale, Baltimore finished 2018 season as the league's top-ranked defense, allowing an NFL-best 292.9 yards per game. Baltimore also permitted the league's second-fewest points per game (17.9), just behind Chicago's 17.7.

The Ravens were ranked fifth this season after starting the year in the bottom third of the league.

Martindale also coached 11 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including three years at the University of Cincinnati alongside then-assistant head coach John Harbaugh. Martindale also helped Western Kentucky and head coach Jack Harbaugh earn a Division I FCS National Championship in 2002.

He is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. The Ravens are ranked fifth for overall defense, allowing 300.4 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, about their head coaching vacancy, Harbaugh confirmed.