Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the New York Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy.

However, Martindale did not know when or if an interview would take place, presumably leaving the logistics in the hands of his agent. Martindale said it would  take a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore, coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti. 

The  Giants fired Pat Shurmur this week after two seasons and are looking for their third head coach in the past four years. 

"It needs to be an opportunity of a lifetime," Martindale said New Year's Eve. "We love it here, we love this city, we love the culture here in the building. I love working for Harbs and Mr. Bisciotti. Out of fairness to all of the other teams ... we're playing in a one-game playoff game. Credit to the players. It's because of how well they played that my name even gets mentioned."

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is also reportedly interviewing for the Giants' position and the team has requested to meet with Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge.  

Martindale served as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2010 before joining the Ravens in 2012 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator after Dean Pees briefly retired in 2018.

Under Martindale, Baltimore finished 2018 season as the league's top-ranked defense, allowing an NFL-best 292.9 yards per game. Baltimore also permitted the league's second-fewest points per game (17.9), just behind Chicago's 17.7. 

The Ravens were ranked fifth this season after starting the year in the bottom third of the league. 

Martindale also coached 11 seasons in the collegiate ranks, including three years at the University of Cincinnati alongside then-assistant head coach John Harbaugh. Martindale also helped Western Kentucky and head coach Jack Harbaugh earn a Division I FCS National Championship in 2002.     

He is one of the best defensive minds in the NFL. The Ravens are ranked fifth for overall defense, allowing 300.4 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

The Cleveland Browns have been granted their request to interview Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who has done a terrific job this season with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, about their head coaching vacancy, Harbaugh confirmed.

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.

Notes from The Castle Dec. 31

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens resumed practice this week in preparation for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed and is spending the time wisely.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Ravens Grant Browns Request to Interview Greg Roman for Head Coaching Vacancy

Todd Karpovich

The Cleveland Browns have requested to speak Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season when the Browns finished a disappointing 6-10.

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.