Is Delanie Walker an option for the Ravens at tight end?

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have a need for a third tight end after former first-round pick Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Baltimore needs depth behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, who are two of the best play-making tight ends in the NFL.

The Ravens liked the potential of undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland but he will likely miss his rookie year after suffering a knee injury at Oregon.

Eli Wolf, another undrafted rookie from Georgia, is also expected to compete for a roster spot. Charles Scarff, who spent last season on Baltimore's practice squad, is also an option.

However, the Ravens might want to add another veteran to fill the role and Delanie Walker could be a viable option.

Walker, who will turn 35 in August, missed nine games last season with an ankle injury and was released by the Tennessee Titans in March. He also missed most of the season with an ankle injury. 

However, he can be a big-time playmaker when healthy.

In 2017, Walker, 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, was named to his third straight Pro Bowl after finishing with 74 receptions for 807 yards with three touchdowns over 16 games (11 starts). He also ran for a score. 

The prior year, Walker had 65 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games (nine starts). He is also a solid blocker. 

The Ravens rely on their tight ends under offensive coordinator Greg Roman's gameplan. Walker could be a solid complement to Andrews and Boyle. 

Baltimore, however, might have to move quickly because Walker is also drawing interest from the San Francisco 49ers, who originally drafted him in the sixth round (175th overall) in the 2006 draft.

