Fluker gets nod at right guard, Skura at center on Ravens opening depth chart

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens provided some clarity to their Week 1 starting lineup with their first depth chart provided by the team's public relations staff.

Veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was listed as the starter at right guard. He had been battling Tyre Phillips, a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, for the top job. Fluker started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons before being released in April.

In addition, Matt Skura, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2019, was named the starter at center ahead of second-year player Patrick Mekari. There were questions about whether Skura would be fully ready for the regular-season opener against the Browns.

There were no surprises on the rest of the offensive line with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Bradley Bozeman and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

While both rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche flashed at training camp, they're listed behind Marquise Brown, Willie Snead, and Miles Boykin on the depth chart. 

Proche was also in the running to be the top punt returner but he'll open the season behind Snead. 

Justice Hill is the top kick returner ahead of Hill, Chris Moore, and Duvernay. 

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins has been impressive, but he is being starter Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Hill heading into Week 1. Dobbins still has the potential to get some carries in the first game and his role will likely expand as the team gets deeper into the season.

Rookie first-round pick Patrick Queen will start at middle linebacker as expected. The coaches have raved about Queen's performance over the past month. He will play opposite of veteran L.J. Fort.

Malik Harrison, a third-round pick from Ohio State, is third on the depth chart behind Chris Board. The Ravens have also been impressed with Harrison's performance and he will likely get opportunities to make plays. 

