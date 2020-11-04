SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Depth Will Be Tested Week 9 Against Colts

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be missing a pair of Pro Bowlers, another starting offensive lineman and possibly other key players heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who each signed massive extensions last month, will not be available.

Stanley is lost for the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Steelers. Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2 and will be out for at least one game.

Rookie Tyre Phillips, who has started at right guard, is also out for the season with an ankle injury. 

Starting running back Mark Ingram is still dealing with an ankle sprain and his status is unclear. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is confident the team has enough depth to absorb those absences. 

"We’re excited to play the Colts this week," Harbaugh said. "It’s always a tough place to play there. They’re very good at home, always, and they have a very good team. So, it’s a big challenge for us, but we’re a good team, and we’re looking forward to it.”

With Stanley out, the Ravens have shifted Pro-Bowler Orlando Brown Jr from right tackle to left tackle. Veteran D.J. Fluker took over Brown's spot on the right side.

Patrick Mekari has played well in place of Phillips.  

The issue with Humphrey is more complicated.

As a result of his diagnosis, the Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback. Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — must self-isolate for five days this week. 

In addition, the Ravens already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season. 

“We do have good depth back there, and it is being tested,” Harbaugh said. “Losing Tavon kind of brought us back a little bit. Now, with Marlon. I thought ‘TB’ [Terrell Bonds] did a good job. He played well. He made some tackles and flew around, and did a good, solid job out there. So, that’s good to see, and Khalil Dorsey is another young guy who can play. I really feel confident with those guys.

“As a defense, we have a good whole out there, and I do believe the young guys are going to step up and play well.”

Even without Ingram in the lineup, the Ravens ran for 265 yards on 47 carries in a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh last week. Rookie J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward. Gus Edwards also was solid and finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. 

Both Dobbins and Edwards will likely carry the load again this week against the Colts, who are not dealing with the same challenges. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harbaugh Outlines Plan for Ravens Players on COVID List

The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Week 9: Ravens-Colts, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Colts lead the all-time regular-season series, 8-4. However, Baltimore has won three of the past four games.

Todd_Karpovich

Unfair? Lamar Jackson Faces Criticism for Not Winning 'Big Games'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has come under fire this week for not being able to win a big game after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Emmessey

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Tested Positive for COVD-19

An unnamed Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Nov. 2. However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on Twitter that he had the virus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Must Quarantine Seven Players After Humphrey COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts after cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19, and they must self-isolate for five days this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Week 9 Power Rankings Wrap-Up

Ravens ranked in top 5 of most recent ratings.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens On the Wrong End of 'Lopsided' Penalties

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has to measure his words when asked about controversial calls against his team. However, Baltimore has been on the wrong end of several calls over the past two games against the Eagles and Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens WR Marquise Brown Clamors for More Targets Downfield

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown is apparently growing frustrated with his role in the offense.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Steelers

The Ravens dropped their second game of the season, a 28-24 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the Player Ratings.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Can't Overcome Jackson's Miscues in Loss to Steelers

Pittsburgh improved to 7-0; Baltimore falls to 5-2

Todd_Karpovich