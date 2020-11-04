Ravens Depth Will Be Tested Week 9 Against Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be missing a pair of Pro Bowlers, another starting offensive lineman and possibly other key players heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who each signed massive extensions last month, will not be available.

Stanley is lost for the season after suffering an ankle injury against the Steelers. Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2 and will be out for at least one game.

Rookie Tyre Phillips, who has started at right guard, is also out for the season with an ankle injury.

Starting running back Mark Ingram is still dealing with an ankle sprain and his status is unclear.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is confident the team has enough depth to absorb those absences.

"We’re excited to play the Colts this week," Harbaugh said. "It’s always a tough place to play there. They’re very good at home, always, and they have a very good team. So, it’s a big challenge for us, but we’re a good team, and we’re looking forward to it.”

With Stanley out, the Ravens have shifted Pro-Bowler Orlando Brown Jr from right tackle to left tackle. Veteran D.J. Fluker took over Brown's spot on the right side.

Patrick Mekari has played well in place of Phillips.

The issue with Humphrey is more complicated.

As a result of his diagnosis, the Ravens have seven players who are high-risk close contacts with the cornerback. Those players — cornerback Terrell Bonds, inside linebackers L.J. Fort., Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser and safety DeShon Elliott — must self-isolate for five days this week.

In addition, the Ravens already placed three cornerbacks — Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall — on injured reserve this season.

“We do have good depth back there, and it is being tested,” Harbaugh said. “Losing Tavon kind of brought us back a little bit. Now, with Marlon. I thought ‘TB’ [Terrell Bonds] did a good job. He played well. He made some tackles and flew around, and did a good, solid job out there. So, that’s good to see, and Khalil Dorsey is another young guy who can play. I really feel confident with those guys.

“As a defense, we have a good whole out there, and I do believe the young guys are going to step up and play well.”

Even without Ingram in the lineup, the Ravens ran for 265 yards on 47 carries in a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh last week. Rookie J.K. Dobbins had a breakout game, finishing with 113 yards on 15 carries. He should be a huge force moving forward. Gus Edwards also was solid and finished with 87 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Both Dobbins and Edwards will likely carry the load again this week against the Colts, who are not dealing with the same challenges.