Ravens: Wolfe Out, Bateman and Watkins Have Chance to Play Against Vikings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave updates on a few injured players heading into the Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe is still sidelined with a back injury and will not play. Wolfe has yet to appear in a regular-season game this season after suffering the injury in training camp.

"He’s going to be out this week,' Harbaugh said. "The back is not feeling good; it’s not there yet. Backs are tricky. So, when he’s ready … I think when you see him practice for a few days in a row, then you’ll have a clue that he has a chance.”

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed Friday's practice with a groin injury. Bateman also missed the first five games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair soft tissue.

Over two games, Bateman has seven receptions for 109 yards.

"He has a real good chance for Sunday. We’ll just have to see how he feels," Harbaugh said.

Fellow wide receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a thigh injury. Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception. Overall, Watkins has 18 receptions on 32 targets for 292 yards.

"Sammy [ practiced today and looked good," Harbaugh said. "So, I’d say he has a chance," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens play the Vikings on Sunday and then have a short week with a game at Miami on Thursday night. Harbaugh is managing the injuries with a quick turnaround.

“It’s part of it. It’s part of it," he said. "I do think you take the big picture into consideration, especially the guys coming back off of different kinds of long-term type of injuries.”