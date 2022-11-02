DeSean Jackson Could Make Ravens Debut Against New Orleans Saints on MNF

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is much anticipation building around DeSean Jackson's debut for the Ravens.

He could get that opportunity Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman out indefinitely with a foot injury.

"First of all, I’ll just preface it by saying he is [almost] 36 years old, but he’s a good-looking 36 – I can tell you that," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He looks great. And I say that from the standpoint of, he’s running around really well. So, you guys have seen him at practice. So, he’s a possibility; I think he probably feels like he’s ready to go, and if he is he could be out there.”

Jackson provides the Ravens with a veteran within their young group of wideouts. He can also be a force on special teams.

Jackson, 35, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams over 14 NFL seasons.

Last year, between the Rams and the Raiders, he finished with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson has a storied career with three Pro Bowl selections (2009, 2010 and 2013), a Super Bowl title and 1,000 yards receiving in five seasons.

Over his career, Jackson has also caught 632 passes for 11,110 yards with 58 touchdowns, He also has 1,352 yards returning kicks with four touchdowns.

He can provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with an explosive deep-threat option

"We’d love to see him make some big plays," Harbaugh said. "That would be the hope for DeSean. He can do all the other things too, but he still can run. He’s looked good at practice.”