It's Should Be DeSean Jackson Time for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is primed, ready and excited to make his debut for the Ravens.

All signs point to him playing Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

“I think that’s a good possibility," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson playing. "We’re going to keep seeing how he’s doing, but I personally think he’s probably ready. If he’s ready two days from now, then he’ll be out there.”

With Rashod Bateman going to IR with a foot injury, the Ravens have a need for another playmaker.

Jackson fits the bill.

Jackson, 35, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has also played for Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams over 14 NFL seasons.

Last year, between the Rams and the Raiders, he finished with 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson has a storied career with three Pro Bowl selections (2009, 2010 and 2013), a Super Bowl title, and 1,000 yards receiving in five seasons.

Over his career, Jackson has also caught 632 passes for 11,110 yards with 58 touchdowns, He also has 1,352 yards returning kicks with four touchdowns.

Now, he is ready to continue that legacy with Baltimore.

"I came into a good group of guys, all out there fighting, trying to do the best they can win games," Jackson said. "Me being in this league a long time having some veteran insights, I know energy plays a big part in that type of stuff. Since I wasn't playing, anything I could do to be a spark on the sideline and motivate guys and get that competitive nature up, that's what I was here doing."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been impressed by DeSean Jackson. He's looking forward to throwing to him in a game.

“He doesn’t really show his speed; he’s just floating, and it looks so smooth," Lamar Jackson said. "So, any time I just throw him the ball, it just falls into his hands, if anything. He’s still the same DeSean to me – from what I grew up seeing. We’re just going to have to see when he gets on that field.”