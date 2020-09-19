SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson to Play Much Better in Week 2 Rematch

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, — Deshaun Watson didn't have a lot to say after the Ravens took down the Texans 41-7 last year.

“It didn’t go our way. They executed, we didn’t execute. That’s it,” Watson said afterward.

Watson threw for just 169 yards with an interception (63.7 rating) and was sacked four times.

The Ravens, however, are not taking much from that game heading into their Week 2 matchup in Houston. 

They expect Watson to play much better this time around. 

"We’re not overconfident – trust me," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "He gets better every year. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback for a reason; it was just one of those days last year. He, to me, is like a LeBron James-type player in the NFL instead of the NBA. He’s a general, he’s a point guard out there and we all respect his game.”

Houston, however, needs to do a much better job of protecting Watson. He was sacked four times in a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Watson is one of the NFL"s most dynamic players. He is the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (2018-19). Last season, Watson also became the fifth player since the AFL/NFL merger to have more than 26 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a single season, joining Steve Young (1994), Daunte Culpepper (2000), Cam Newton (2015) and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson (2019).

Watson was 333-for-495 passing (67.3 percent) for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions (98) in 15 games played in 2019.

“[Deshaun Watson] is one of the best in the league, and that’s what he does," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "He actually holds the ball longer than anybody in the league. I think their offensive line does a good job; the scheme is part of that, but it’s really mainly him. And he does it to create opportunities for the pass game. He’ll throw it; he’ll throw it to anybody.

"He’ll throw it deep. He’ll throw it short. He’ll throw it to every different receiver – you saw that last week – and he’ll run. It’s a big concern for a defense – a major problem for any defense. And we’re working to try to figure it out this week.”

