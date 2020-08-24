SI.com
Is Ravens safety Deshon Elliott ready to seize the moment?

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens players clamored for DeShon Eliott to get the opportunity to start at safety as Earl Thomas continued to cause problems in the locker room.

Baltimore eventually terminated Thomas' contract after he got into an altercation with another safety Chuck Clark.

This has opened the door for Elliott to play a bigger role. 

But after two injury-marred seasons, is he ready to seize the moment?

“DeShon has been ready to go ever since he got here as a rookie," said Chris Hewitt, the Ravens pass defense coordinator. "I’ve been really impressed with him from the time that he came in here. He’s a hard-charging kid. He knows the defense. He’s in his third year. 

"He’s had some unfortunate injuries that’s limited him to I think, what – six or seven games? Something like that. But he’s definitely deserving to play, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do when he gets out there. He’s definitely ready to go, and he has great chemistry out there with the rest of the guys. They’re hyped up to have him out there.”

The Ravens selected Eliott in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2018 draft from the University of Texas. Eliott showed his potential during his first training camp but was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured forearm in the preseason win at Miami.

Eliott was poised to bounce back in his second season before the injury bug struck again. This time, he appeared in six games, recording three tackles and one pass defended before being placed on IR with a knee injury on Oct. 15. 

The key is for him to stay healthy and prove he can be an impact player. He already has a strong rapport with Clark, who will start alongside him in the Ravens' talented secondary. 

"Chuck's my dog. I rock with Chuck," Elliott said. "Win or lose, I'll always rock with Chuck."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is also confident Elliott will be able to put the past injuries behind him and stay productive. 

"He’s been practicing really well, he’s worked hard all through the offseason, and it’s his time," Harbaugh said. "So, here we go.” 

