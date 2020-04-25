RavenCountry
Ravens Fill Need with Texas WR Devin Duvernay

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens waited until the 92nd overall pick to add a receiver, selecting Texas' Devin Duvernay.

He could provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another effective weapon.

Last season, Duvernay lined up in the slot just 6 percent of the time and finished the season with 41 catches. As a senior, he lined up in the slot 96 percent of the time. 

It was total domination. 

Duvernay had a stellar final season with 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. He was third in the nation in receptions and second in receptions per game (8.1). In an early-season game against LSU, he caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Duvernay played in all 52 games and made 30 starts over his career. He was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. 

The Ravens wanted to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's draft. DeCosta was confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs.

The Ravens used their first-round pick (25th overall) last to select wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. They also took Miles Boykin in the third round.

However, many of the top receivers were off the board when the Ravens selected. Three of the draft's marquee playmakers at that spot — CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III — were taken by the time the Ravens mad the 28th pick. The team would have to move up to grab any of those players, and that apparently was not something DeCosta was prone to do because it's a risky proposition to give up picks.

Nonetheless, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta should be excited to add Duvernay to the roster. 

Duvernay will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact. 

"This year, we have a lot of guys highly rated in the first four, five, six rounds," DeCosta said. "It's exciting for a team that needs receivers because you feel like you have an opportunity to really add an impact guy all the way through the draft."

Bill Huber, of PackerCentral, an SI team channel, contributed to this article. 

