Is Dez Bryant An Option for the Ravens?

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens and Dez Bryant had a previous courtship.

Baltimore reportedly wanted to add the veteran wide receiver to the roster prior to the 2018 season. However, Bryant opted to sign with the New Orleans before his season was cut short because of a torn Achilles. 

Bryant now wants to get back into the league, and at age 31, he still could make an impact for a team. He cryptically noted on social media the Ravens could be a good fit. 

The Ravens will be looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has already been named MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America and the the Maxwell Football Club. Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record, in 2019. 

Jackson's favorite target was tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team with 64 receptions and 852 yards with 10 touchdowns, Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season.

Bryant would provide Jackson with another sure-handed target, He would also bring a swagger to the offense.

In his last full season, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards with six touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He led the NFL with 16 touchdown receptions in 2014.

Now, Bryant wants to show the NFL that he is still a playmaker. 

That opportunity could arrive in Baltimore, which is looking to change the look of its offense again. The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The key could be to add a more dominant aerial attack.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch." 

