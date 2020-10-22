SI.com
Raven Country
Dez Bryant Reportedly Visiting Ravens for Another Workout

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are reportedly taking another look at Dez Bryant to add some experienced depth to their young group of wide receivers.

Bryant is expected to work out with Baltimore and then possibly sign with the practice squad until he gets into game shape, according to a report by Ed Werder of ESPN.

Brown would certainly be a boost to the Ravens passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets. Bryant already worked out with Baltimore in August, but he left without a deal. 

Baltimore has a solid core of young; albeit unproven, young wide receivers. Bryant could provide a valuable veteran presence and also help mentor some of these younger players. 

Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas before being released in 2018. He played Overall, he played in all 16 games the previous season, finishing with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

He signed with New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2018, but never appears in a game after tearing his Achilles tendon during his first practice with the team. Bryant did not play at all last season.

Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards with 73 touchdowns over 113 NFL games. He has appeared in three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014, 2016) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 touchdowns.

The Ravens have also been linked to Antonio Brown, but he reportedly is being recruited by the Seahawks. Bryant does not have the same off-the-field issues and could be a perfect fit for Baltimore's tight-knit locker room. 

