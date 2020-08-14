SI.com
Is Dez Bryant still an option for the Ravens?

Todd Karpovich

Could the Ravens make a move for Dez Bryant again?

Baltimore tried to sign the wide receiver in 2018. but he declined because he wasn't ready to get back into the NFL.

However, Bryant, 31, has continued to work out and could be ready to make a return to the league. “I just want a chance.. the rest will take care of itself,” Bryant posted on Twitter on Aug. 11.

Apparently, the Ravens are one of three teams he would consider, along with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers/New Orleans (both teams sport the same colors).

Baltimore has a solid core of young; albeit unproven, young wide receivers. Bryant could provide a valuable veteran presence and also help mentor some of these younger players.

Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas before being released in 2018. He played Overall, he played in all 16 games the previous season, finishing with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns. 

He signed with New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2018, but never appears in a game after tearing his Achilles tendon during his first practice with the team. Bryant did not play at all last season.

Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards with 73 touchdowns over 113 NFL games. He has appeared in three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014, 2016) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 touchdowns. 

The Ravens have also been linked to Antonio Brown, but he has been suspended the first eight games of the 2020 season. Bryant does not have the same off-the-field issues and could be a perfect fit for Baltimore's tight-knit locker room. 

Bryant already sent a message to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson via Twitter. He could be a valuable weapon for the reigning MVO.  

 

