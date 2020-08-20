Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp.

Bryant could potentially provide a wealth of experience to an otherwise young group of playmakers on Baltimore's roster.

There are many critics who contend the Ravens should not take a chance on upsetting the team's chemistry. Bryant is known for his outspoken nature and butted heads with a few coaches during his time in Dallas.

However, players generally only become distractions when the team is losing. Bryant's swagger would gel with the Ravens, who enter the 2020 season as one of the Super-Bowl favorites.

Bryant could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Baltimore has room on its roster with cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) already on injured reserve. A pair of wide receivers — Chris Moore (broken finger) and Antoine Wesley (shoulder) — are battling injuries.

Bryant can be a big-time playmaker when he is healthy. He could provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another sure-handed receiver downfield.

He'd be another playmaker to keep opposing defensive coordinators awake at night.

Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas before being released in 2018. He played Overall, he played in all 16 games the previous season, finishing with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

He signed with New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2018, but never appears in a game after tearing his Achilles tendon during his first practice with the team. Bryant did not play at all last season.

Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards with 73 touchdowns over 113 NFL games. He has appeared in three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014, 2016) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 touchdowns.

The Ravens have also been linked to Antonio Brown, but he has been suspended the first eight games of the 2020 season. Bryant does not have the same off-the-field issues and could be a perfect fit for Baltimore's tight-knit locker room.

GM Eric DeCosta has nothing to lose by signing him to a one-year deal.