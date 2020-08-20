SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Todd Karpovich

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp.

Bryant could potentially provide a wealth of experience to an otherwise young group of playmakers on Baltimore's roster.

There are many critics who contend the Ravens should not take a chance on upsetting the team's chemistry. Bryant is known for his outspoken nature and butted heads with a few coaches during his time in Dallas.

However, players generally only become distractions when the team is losing. Bryant's swagger would gel with the Ravens, who enter the 2020 season as one of the Super-Bowl favorites. 

Bryant could be the final piece of the puzzle. 

Baltimore has room on its roster with cornerback Iman Marshall (knee) already on injured reserve. A pair of wide receivers — Chris Moore (broken finger) and Antoine Wesley (shoulder) — are battling injuries. 

Bryant can be a big-time playmaker when he is healthy. He could provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another sure-handed receiver downfield. 

He'd be another playmaker to keep opposing defensive coordinators awake at night. 

Bryant spent eight seasons in Dallas before being released in 2018. He played Overall, he played in all 16 games the previous season, finishing with 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

He signed with New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2018, but never appears in a game after tearing his Achilles tendon during his first practice with the team. Bryant did not play at all last season.

Bryant has 531 receptions for 7,459 yards with 73 touchdowns over 113 NFL games. He has appeared in three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014, 2016) and was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league with 16 touchdowns. 

The Ravens have also been linked to Antonio Brown, but he has been suspended the first eight games of the 2020 season. Bryant does not have the same off-the-field issues and could be a perfect fit for Baltimore's tight-knit locker room. 

GM Eric DeCosta has nothing to lose by signing him to a one-year deal. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie Patrick Queen making strides, but real test won't come until opener

A lot is riding on Ravens rookie Patrick Queen. He's expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player in the team's revamped front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters: Not many quarterbacks love to play the game

Ravens CB Marcus Peters on what separates Lamar Jackson from other QBs: "You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him."

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson inks new endorsement deal with Oakley

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Training camp notebook: Jimmy Smith delivers a big hit, some smack talk

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith put an exclamation point to the end of practice ... Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins not afraid to jaw at the defensive players.

Todd Karpovich

New look for Lamar Jackson this upcoming season?

Ravens QB Jackson has been wearing a dark visor during training camp. He would like to carry that look over to the regular season, but he needs league approval.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson on signing Dez Bryant: 'It’s up to the front office'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has liked what's he seen from Dez Bryant on social media. But Jackson was not ready to endorse signing the veteran wide receiver.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Campbell dominant, Jackson soars

Campbell has set the tone throughout Ravens training camp and has been a force in 11-on-11 drills. Lamar Jackson was solid again with his outside throws.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood shines, Lamar Jackson solid

Lamar Jackson didn't show any rust and Hollywood Brown showed more flashes of his massive potential in the Ravens first open practice Aug. 17.

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey focused on title, not new normal

Ravens Marlon Humphrey was on the field prior to the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers. He hopes to be playing in the big game this season.

Todd Karpovich

Dez Bryant reportedly set to work out with the Ravens this week

Veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant will work out with the Ravens this week, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich