Ravens Promote Dez Bryant From Practice Squad

BALTIMORE — The Ravens promoted Dez Bryant from the practice squad and he will be available for the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

It's a surprising move considering John Harbaugh was non-commital about the veteran wide receiver this week.

"I think we’ll just stay with what we said; when we feel like he’s ready to come up, in shape, knows the offense well enough and has enough compatibility with Lamar [Jackson] on enough plays, then we’ll bring him up," Harbaugh said on Nov. 6. "So, when it happens … I think it will happen. I don’t think it’s something you want to force-feed in there. So, we’ll just have to see as we go.”

Bryant was signed to the practice squad last week. He could help boost the Ravens passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets. Bryant previously worked out with Baltimore in August, but he left without a deal.

Jackson expressed excitement about Jackson's potential earlier this week.

"Oh man, he’s a great route runner," Jackson said "He has strong hands. He’s dialed in into the playbook; he’s always asking me questions about the playbook – stuff like that. He wants to compete.

The Ravens have a solid core of young; albeit unproven, young wide receivers. Bryant could provide a valuable veteran presence and also help mentor some of these players.

"Obviously, that’s kind of like on ‘OG’-type guy," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "He’s been around the league for a long, long time. He actually followed me on Twitter a year or two ago, so I’m excited to meet him, and I’m excited to [be] around him hopefully and just learn. Obviously, learn everything you can from a guy like that, just because they’ve done it, and they’ve been there, so it’s super exciting for me.”

Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round (27th overall) of the 2010 draft, Bryant made the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016). He was an AP first-team All-Pro honoree (2014). Bryant played all eight seasons (2010-17) of his NFL career in Dallas before being released.

Bryant signed with New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2018, but never appeared in a game after tearing his Achilles tendon during his first practice. Bryant did not play at all last season and has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017.