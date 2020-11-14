Dez Bryant Won't Play for Patriots, Geno Stone Promoted from Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens did not elevate wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad for the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

Baltimore did call up rookie safety Geno Stone from the practice squad for Sunday's game. It is his second callup of the season.

Bryant made his debut last week in a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

While Bryant did not get a target in his two snaps, he was just grateful to be back on the field. It was the first time he appeared in a game since 2017.

The Ravens are confident Bryant will eventually make an impact once he gets a better grasp of the offense and gets into football shape.

“It’s surreal – just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting," Bryant said. "Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV; I felt my competitive spirit come back alive. I’m just excited. I appreciate Coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity, I appreciate [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] giving me the opportunity, [and executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] giving me the opportunity.

"I’m very grateful, I’m very thankful, and I’m just going to keep on working. I’m going to keep on grinding and just do whatever these guys need me to do to keep getting wins.”

The Ravens signed Bryant hoping he can help boost a passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets. Bryant previously worked out with Baltimore in August, but he left without a deal.

Now, he'll have to wait at least another week to make an impact.

Last month, Baltimore released Stone, a rookie seventh-round pick from Iowa, and later re-signed him to the practice squad when he cleared waivers.

Stone played 19 snaps on special teams against the Colts.