Will Ravens Give Dez Bryant An Opportunity Against Titans?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Dez Bryant has made some nifty one-handed receptions for the Ravens during practice.

However, the veteran wide receiver has not been a factor in a game since being signed late last month.

The Ravens could promote Bryant from the practice for this week's matchup against the Tennesee Titans.

“Dez is doing a good job," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s really getting caught up, [and] he’s working hard at practice [and] in meetings. It’s good to have him aboard. We’ll just keep working, and we’ll see where that leads moving forward. I don’t think there’s any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing, he will definitely become a factor in what we do.”

Bryant made his debut Week 9 in a 24-10 victory over the Colts, but he did not get a target in his two snaps. He was left off the team the following week in a 23-17 loss to New England.

The Ravens signed Bryant looking to boost a passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has not given many specifics into how the team will eventually incorporate Bryan into the offense.

“There’s really nothing much to talk about," Harbaugh said after Bryant was activated for the game in Indianapolis. "We had the spot, and we thought he was ready enough to do it. You don’t really plan how many reps a player is going to get – it just kind of works out, sometimes, that way.

"Generally, you do, but not specifically. We knew it wasn’t going to be a lot of reps. I didn’t know how many it would be exactly, but we’ll just see going forward how it plays out. It’s really not something that I think we need to advertise. We’ll just see where it goes.”

Bryant, 31, has played in 113 career games (99 starts), posting 531 receptions for 7,459 yards (14.0 average) and 73 touchdowns over eight years. He also has two punt return touchdowns, both of which he recorded as a rookie in 2010. Bryant has also appeared in three playoff games with 15 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

He's hoping to recapture some of that productivity in Baltimore, where he already feels quite at home.

The deadline for promoting a player from the practice squad is Saturday at 4 p.m.