Ravens Defensive Line Faces Key Departures

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have traditionally been stellar against the run because of their stout defensive lineman.

Last season, Baltimore allowed just 93.4 yards rushing per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL.

However, the Ravens have several key playmakers that are unrestricted free agents and could test the market, including Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward.

The Ravens signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams to five-year, $54 million contract in 2018, and that might preclude them from spending big money on another lineman. Pierce could command the highest payday among the free-agent defensive tackles, but his preference is to remain in Baltimore. 

"This is the only family I've known," said Pierce, who finished with 35 tackles, a half-sack and one fumble recovery last season. "I would love for it to continue that way, but the NFL offseason is a beast in itself. So, you have to kind of take it how it goes. It's out of my hands at this point, but yes, I would always love, love to stay and be a part of this amazing group. They have a strong, strong group coming back next year, obviously, with Lamar [Jackson] at the head, so I'd love to be back. If not, I'll roll with the punches. But, I just have to get better.”

The Ravens signed Peko and Ellis prior to their Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans to help offset the injuries to Pierce and Daylon Mack. Both Peko (14 tackles) and Ellis (six tackles) played well down the stretch. 

Peko, 35, has not decided if he will return to the NFL for his 15th season. Ellis, who spent the last five seasons with the Raiders, could re-sign with Baltimore for the right price. 

Ward also impressed the Ravens last season. He finished with seven tackles, including a sack, and two fumble recoveries in 11 games. 

"This guy is a great fit in our defense." Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said about Ward. "We liked him coming out of the draft. I remember our scouts liked him and our coaches liked him. I liked him. And then all of a sudden from a turn of events, he's sitting there staring you in the face, and then you're like, ‘Well, is he going to work for us?’ Man, he came up aces.”

Ravens Sign Specialist/DB Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed Jordan Richards to a one-year deal.Richards, 27, spent most of the season on special teams, finishing with seven tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a failed punt attempt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.The Ravens added Richards on Oct. 24 after he was released by the Patriots. New England needed the roster space after picking up Justin Bethel, who was released by Baltimore to save a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

M&T Bank Stadium Ranks No. 2 for Overall Satisfaction in NFL’s Voice of the Fan Survey

In the NFL’s annual *Voice of the Fan* survey – a poll that rates the game-day experience satisfaction of fans – the Baltimore Ravens/M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 2 overall among all teams in 2019.Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in most major voting categories, earning premier No. 1 rankings for stadium technology, video board content, gamed-ay staff, pre-game concourse activities/fan fests outside stadium, instant replays/in-game highlights, highlights from around the NFL and in-game & fantasy stats.The Ravens also received exceptional marks in overall game-day entertainment (No. 2), food and beverage (No. 2), fan arrival (No. 4) and tailgate experience (No. 4).

Todd Karpovich

Internal Solutions for Ravens Pass Rush

The Ravens admittedly need to improve their pass rush next season.The Ravens finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could also command a big payday on the open market. Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft. The Ravens, however, already have a couple of playmakers on their current roster that can help fill that void if they take the next step in their development.

Todd Karpovich

Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before free agency. The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season and Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

by

Corrupt-

Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher. There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.Is this feasible? It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27 would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season.

Todd Karpovich

by

OmegaPurple1

What's Next for Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith?

Jimmy Smith has battled injuries throughout his career. But when he's healthy, the Ravens cornerback is one of the team's top playmakers. Smith, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft, is an unrestricted free agent and has stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 5

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun is being tied to the Ravens with the 28th overall pick. This would satisfy a glaring need for the Ravens this offseason. Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Todd Karpovich

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Todd Karpovich

by

Corrupt-