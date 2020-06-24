Calais Campbell 'best 5-technique player in NFL' for Ravens

The Ravens made the first big splash this offseason by acquiring defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just over a week later, Baltimore further boosted its front seven by signing free-agent defensive end Derek Wolfe from the Denver Broncos.

It was part of an overall strategy to boost the interior pass rush after the team's defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019.

Those moves will also provide more support for defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who is widely regarded as one of the best run-stoppers in the league.

"You’ve got Calais Campbell, who’s the best five-technique in the National Football League, and you’ve got Derek Wolfe," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "You can work a combination of those guys. It all depends on how fast the younger guys come along. I just think that we’re better upfront. I think with ‘Big Baby’ [Brandon Williams] getting moved back to the ‘Nose’ – but he’ll still play three-technique. You know how we do it; we’ll move them all around. It’s going to be fun to watch. I just can’t wait to get together.”

The Ravens' defensive line managed just five total sacks in 2019. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks last season.

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

Martindale is going to utilize each of the players' greatest strengths.

"If you’re a run player, a run-type player, we’re going to get you out there when it comes to those situations. As a pass rusher, I think that we’ve got some flexibility," Martindale said. "You’ve got Derek Wolfe [who] you can move inside. You can move Calais [Campbell] inside [or] outside. There’s just different flexibility that you have with everybody.

"We’ll see what we have with Justin [Madubuike]. I’m looking forward to it. The rookie minicamps – guys, you know it – it’s like Christmas Day for coaches. You can’t wait to see the new toys you have, and what they can do and how much fun it would be to put them in the package. That’s just been pushed back.”