RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens overhauled defensive line ranked 17th in NFL

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens invested heavily in their defensive line this offseason.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. 

That should already be a major upgrade from last year. Still, the team's defensive line enters the 2020 season ranked 17th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wolfe disagrees with that assessment. 

"I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records," Wolfe said. "We could break the rushing record – yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set. Sometimes you don't reach them, but you can get close, and that helps you win. 

"So, I think that we're going to be able to shut that run game down, and then when it comes to our offense keeping us up by 10, 20 points a game, it's going to get ugly for these quarterbacks.”

The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks in 2019. The three playmakers are also adept at stopping the run. 

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. 

Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. However, he will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020. 

The defensive line could be the strength of the team, but they'll have to earn that respect from some of the analysts.

"The Baltimore Ravens continue to make smart personnel decisions that should make a significant impact on their team," wrote PFF's Sam Monson. "But this is a defensive front that will likely rely on the scheme and blitz to maximize its pressure rate again in 2020."

The Pittsburgh Steelers were ranked No. 1, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. 

The Seattle Seahawks were ranked last, preceded by the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Rounding out the AFC North: the Cincinnati Bengals are ranked No. 10 and Cleveland Browns were close behind at No. 12.  

Baltimore will look to prove these naysayers wrong.

Wolfe certainly has high expectations. 

I'm trying to win every single snap, and eventually, that leads to winning games, and eventually, that leads to winning championships," he said. "That's what I'm about, and I'm excited to get in there and get after it.”

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team: Offense

Ravens, Browns lead SI RavenCountry Preseason All-AFC North Team for the offense with four players apiece.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 5 biggest questions entering training camp

While the Ravens have one of the deepest and most talented teams in the NFL, here are the top five questions surrounding the roster entering training camp.

Todd Karpovich

Queen, Duvernay unsigned as Ravens rookies due at camp

Patrick Queen and Devin Duvernay remain unsigned as their fellow Ravens rookies can report to the practice facility in Owings Mills, Md. July 21,

Todd Karpovich

Ravens players participate in #WeWantToPlay movement

Several Ravens joined a social media movement #WeWantToPlay to voice concerns about the league's safety precautions heading into training camp amid Covid-19.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Alabama connection provides food for the needy

Ravens running back Mark Ingram and newly acquired offensive lineman Andre Smith partnered with their former Alabama teammate Chris Rogers to feed the hungry in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens to formally open training camp July 28 amid concerns

The Ravens will formally open training camp on July 28, albeit in an atmosphere, unlike any other years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson's new deal estimated at $170M over four years

While Lamar Jackson is not eligible for free agency until 2023, there is already talk about how much it might cost the Ravens to keep him on the roster.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson lead 6 Ravens on list of NFL's top 100 players

Lamar Jackson ranked seventh in Pro Football Network's list of the "Top 100 NFL Players of 2020" that also included five other Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Too low? Ravens are sixth in preseason tight ends rankings

Ravens Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle finished sixth among all teams in preseason rankings for tight ends, behind the 49ers, Chiefs, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Rams.

Todd Karpovich

by

RAVENS BABY

Willie Snead apologizes to Browns fans for Garrett comments

Ravens receiver Willie Snead apologized to Browns fans for a snide post on Twitter about Myles Garrett's new deal with Cleveland.

Todd Karpovich