Ravens revamped defensive line can set tone for the season

Calais Campbell came to the Ravens to win a Super Bowl.

Derek Wolfe expects to break records after signing as a free agent.

Brandon Williams is the defensive line's elder statesman and one of the NFL's premier run stoppers.

A pair of rookies — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington Jr. — will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta hopes the revamped defensive line is one of the main ingredients for success in 2020.

He spent the offseason overhauling that unit, which should be a perfect complement to an already dominant secondary.

The players are confident they can help take the team to the next level.

"I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records," Wolfe said. "We could break the rushing record – yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set. Sometimes you don't reach them, but you can get close, and that helps you win.

"So, I think that we're going to be able to shut that run game down, and then when it comes to our offense keeping us up by 10, 20 points a game, it's going to get ugly for these quarterbacks.”

One of the goals was improving the interior pass rush. The team's defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019.

The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) totalled 14.5 sacks in 2019. Both Madubuike and Broderick Washington are capable of getting to the quarterback.

Ravens efensive coordinator Don Martindale is excited to get to work with this group.

"You’ve got Calais Campbell, who’s the best five-technique in the National Football League, and you’ve got Derek Wolfe," Martindale said. "You can work a combination of those guys. It all depends on how fast the younger guys come along. I just think that we’re better up front. I think with ‘Big Baby’ [Brandon Williams] getting moved back to the ‘Nose’ – but he’ll still play three-technique. You know how we do it; we’ll move them all around. It’s going to be fun to watch. I just can’t wait to get together.”