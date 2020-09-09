Ravens revamped defensive line gets first big test vs. Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Browns running back Nick Chubb ran roughshod over the Ravens in their first meeting last season.

Chubb finished with 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in that game.

He will get plenty of opportunities to run the ball again, but this time he'll have to deal with the Ravens revamped defensive line that includes newly acquired Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, in addition to Brandon Williams, who moved back to nose tackle.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not seen this trio play together in a game, so there are still some question marks about how quickly they can gel. However, Harbaugh is cautiously optimistic they're ready to make an impact.

“I think it’s good. I don’t know, comparison-wise, we’ll find out," Harbaugh said. "You never know until you play the games, that’s why the games are played. That’s the comparison that is real.

"Everything else is just speculation. But I’m encouraged. I feel like our guys are … We have good players. They practice really hard. We go at it really hard in practice, so it’s not like we aren’t prepared from a physical standpoint."

The Ravens finished fifth in the NFL last season against the run, allowing 93.4 yards per game. They'll face a tough test against Cleveland.

Chubb is one of the league's emerging stars. He was second in the NFL with 1,494 yards rushing with eight touchdowns in just his second year. The Browns also signed Kareem Hunt to a two-year contract extension, and he'll be a solid complement to Chubb.

Browns' first-year coach Kevin Stefanski also be more committed to the run than his predecessors. Cleveland will try to wear down Baltimore's front seven.

"They’re a really good running team," Harbaugh said. "They have a big, physical offensive line. They have, by their own account, the two best ‘backs in football. Not just this year, but going back historically, that’s been said in their camps. I can see why. They have two great running backs. The run game is going to be important to them.

"That’s Stefanski’s bread and butter, going all the way back in that system that he’s been a part of," Harbaugh said. "He talks about how important it is, and you can see it in the offenses that he’s coached in the past. So, yes, it’s going to be a big part of what we do, and we’re about to find out, because we’re going to play a really good running team on Sunday.”