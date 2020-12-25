J.K. Dobbins Leads All Rookies in Yards Per Carry, Ties Ravens Record for TDs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —When the Ravens selected J.K. Dobbins in this year's NFL draft, it was a matter of when, not if, he would take over as the featured running back.

Each week, Dobbins has gotten more opportunities and now he gets the lion's share of carries in Baltimore's talented backfield.

Dobbins has run for 568 yards on 110 carries over 13 games and leads all NFL rookies with 5.16 yards per carry. Dobbins is also tied with Jamal Lewis for the most rushing touchdowns in a season by a Ravens rookie with six and there are two games remaining.

Overall, Baltimore leads the NFL with 172.7 yards rushing per game. Last week against Jacksonville, Dobbins led the team with 64 on a team-high 14 carries with a touchdown.

“It’s the coach’s decision to give me the ball, and it’s my job whenever I get the ball [to] do what I need to do with it," Dobbins said. "So, I’m just playing out the year. Whenever my number is called, be ready. So, of course, I would like to have more carries and all, but that’s normal, I feel like. But I want to win the game. That’s all. One carry, two carries, 80 carries, 50 carries – let’s win this game. I don’t care about all the other stuff. Let’s just go win the game. That’s what I’m here for.”

Baltimore selected Dobbins in the second round of this year's NFL draft. He set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

There's a notion that NFL rookies eventually hit a "wall" because of the physical and mental grind of a 16-game season. Dobbins, however, dismissed that idea because he is used to playing long seasons. He routinely played for state championships as a prep athlete in Texas and played into January as a standout at Ohio State.

“So, at Ohio State, I at least played 14 games a year," he said. "And then, in high school, in Texas, we have 16 weeks to go to the state championship. I’ve always played long seasons, so I don’t feel like I’m hitting a rookie wall. My body feels fine. I take care of my body. So, it hasn’t hit me yet – I don’t think. Does it look like it in my play? I don’t know. I don’t know what the rookie wall is, so you all have to let me know.”

The Ravens (9-5) are currently ranked eighth in the seven-team AFC playoff race. Baltimore needs the Browns (10-4), Colts (10-4), or Dolphins (9-5), to lose one of their remaining two games to make the postseason.

Dobbins will play a critical role in that potential playoff run.

“Being honest, he’s just explosive. I’ll be on the field … I’m not trying to talk crap, but it’s just like, I’m amazed," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re running the ball. You are unbelievable with the ball.’ Then I’m like, ‘He might get hit right there,’ and then he’ll just do something crazy. That’s why he’s out there. He’s just doing amazing things. That’s why we got these ‘backs. They get the ball in their hands and they just go crazy, and that’s what we need here.”