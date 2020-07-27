RavenCountry
Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins looks primed to make impact

Todd Karpovich

It's been a tumultuous offseason for NFL rookies. 

With the exception of some virtual meetings, they've been forced to work out on their own because of the restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins appears to have used his time wisely judging from the images he posted on social media. 

Dobbins appears to have added some muscle prior to reporting to the Ravens practice facility on July 25. 

"First day in the building ... I'm excited and ready to get to work," Dobbins said on Twitter.

General manager Eric DeCosta was thrilled when Dobbins fell to Baltimore in the second round even though Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill were still on the roster. DeCosta is confident Dobbins has the talent to move up that depth chart in the first year as a pro.

"I think with our offense we want to add as many talented guys as we can at skill positions,” DeCosta said. “You guys have watched us over the last couple years and specifically last year, and we’re a team that likes to run the football. So, having running backs is really, really important. This was a guy that was, in my opinion, one of the very best in college football this year."

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. While Ingram will enter the season as the starter, Dobbins is expected to see plenty of touches as a rookie.

 

