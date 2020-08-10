RavenCountry
Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins learns Pro-Bowl lessons from Dalvin Cook

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins likes to take lessons from other successful players. 

He will often text teammate and former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram to get advice. 

Dobbins also spent part of the offseason working out with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who also taught him some valuable lessons. 

"Training with Dalvin was valuable to me, it was so good," Dobbins said. "The way we linked is we have the same agent, so we’re like a family. It was very, very valuable to me. He taught me a lot of things in just a short period of time. He works hard. It was just great to be around him. He gave me some outlook. I want to be like this guy; I want to be a Pro Bowl running back. It was definitely extra motivation, as well, to work out with him.”

Cook was selected in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 draft by Minnesota. He got off to a quick start and ran for 127 yards on 22 carries in his first game. However, the season was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL against the Lions in Week 4.

The following year, Cook ran for 615 rushing yards with two touchdowns. He also had 40 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

This past year, Cook had a breakout season with 1,135 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns over 14 games. He also had 53 receptions for 519 receiving yards and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Dobbins was also a second-round pick and he is expected to make a significant impact in his first year. He will have to battle for carries with Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill also on the depth chart, but Dobbins has the talent to work his way into the rotation.

His main focus is on helping the Ravens win games. 

"Just like in college when I went into Ohio State, there’s always the older guys and guys that are there that are talented," Dobbins said. "I’m just working; I’m going to learn from the older guys. Mark Ingram II – he won a Heisman trophy and has been in the league for 10 years. My main objective is to come in and learn, compete, and however the chips fall, that’s how they fall. 

"That’s the coaches’ decision on who plays what and how much playing time someone gets. My job is to just come in and do anything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl.”

