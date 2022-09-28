J.K. Dobbins Not Worried About Knee, Wants to Be 100-yard Runner

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins wasn't worried about his reconstructed left knee when he made his season debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Instead, Dobbins is concerned about finding holes in the defense, catching the ball out of the backfield, and helping the Ravens win games.

Overall, it was a successful day as Dobbins ran for 23 yards on 7 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards in the 37-26 victory over New England.

“The emotions were high. When I got out there, I wasn’t even worried about taking that first hit; I was just worried about making a play. The night before, I was thinking about it, but it was good to get back out there.”

Dobbins gave the offense a boost with his presence and the Ravens managed 188 yards on the ground.

He is looking to play even better in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

“We’re resilient, and that comes from last year, all of the things we went through and things we had to do to stay alive and in the playoff run," Dobbins said. "We didn’t make the playoffs, but now, having gone through it, we’ll keep getting better.”

Dobbins tore his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring in his left leg in last year's preseason finale against Washington. He missed the 2021 season and has been held out of the first two games this year as a precaution.

The Ravens are hopeful he can back to the same form he had as a rookie when he led the running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins is confident he can get back to being that runner.

“It felt great. [I’m] blessed to be back out there," Dobbins said. "I’m the type of guy that – yes, I got back out there, I’m blessed, [and] I’m happy about that, but now it’s time for me to try to do what I do. And that’s run for 100 yards and stuff like that.”