Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins Run His Way Into the Record Books

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens weren't looking for a running back in this year's NFL draft.

However, when J.K. Dobbins fell to them in the second round, general manager Eric DeCosta seized an opportunity to add another dynamic playmaker.

That proved to be a wise decision.

Dobbins set the franchise record with nine touchdowns as a rookie, surpassing Marquise Brown (2019), Marlon Brown (2013), and Torrey Smith (2011), who each had seven in their first year. Dobbins also had 50 yards or more on the ground and a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games, tying the longest rookie streak of its kind since the 1970 merger.

Dobbins had his best game of the season against the Bengals in Week 17, running for. season-high 160 yards with a pair of scores. His 72-yard touchdown run was the longest by a Ravens’ rookie in franchise history.

Overall, the Ravens broke the franchise rushing record with 404 yards.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m so happy to be here; I’m so happy to be a Raven," Dobbins said. "Because we’ve got a whole bunch of great ‘O-linemen,’ great playmakers outside, the quarterback is great, everyone is great. It’s just showing how hard we’ve worked. That’s what the 400 [rushing] yards shows – that we’ve been working so hard."

Dobbins will also get an opportunity to experience playoff football in his first season. The Ravens travel to Tennessee for a Wildcard matchup on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m.

“It’s been the playoffs for us [starting] a long time ago," Dobbins said. "Actually, getting into the playoffs is a great accomplishment, and I’m glad I can experience that my rookie year. But I’m the type of guy who wants more. I want to be great. I don’t want to be mediocre. Yes, I’m glad to be in the playoffs, but I know the goal and I know why I was brought here. And I’m just going to do everything I can to help this team win this first playoff game.”