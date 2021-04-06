HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Laser-Focused, 'Attacking' Offseason

Former second-round pick was dominant as a rookie.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins promised that he would be "attacking" this offseason to build off a stellar rookie campaign.

Judging from the photos he posted on Instagram, Dobbins is backing up those words. He appears to have added some solid muscle and looks fully prepared to begin offseason workouts with the team.

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 9.45.36 AM

"Put it on me," Dobbins said. "Let's go. That's how I see it. That's how I see this offseason. That's how I'm attacking it. I can't slack ott. I can’t slack off at all. I'm working hard. My coaches and my teammates are putting trust in me, so I can’t let them down." 

Baltimore was thrilled when Dobbins fell to them in the second round of the 2020 draft even though adding another running back was not a pressing need. He delivered on that lofty expectations, eventually taking over the starting job in the second half of the year.

Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, that tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

He also led all rookie running backs with eight runs of 20 or more yards.

In 2020, the Ravens averaged a league-high 191.9 rushing yards per game and produced the third-most ground yards (3,071) in a 16-game NFL season.

Baltimore also had three players – quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,005), along with running backs Gus Edwards (723) and J.K. Dobbins rush for over 700 yards each.

The duo of Dobbins and Edwards could be among the best in the league next season. In the Ravens offense, both players will get plenty of opportunities to shine. 

"I just know what I have to do," Dobbins told the team's website. "I know what needs to be done. I know I have to come in and be ready to go. The team is looking at me. The coaches are looking at me. I love that, you know what I'm saying."

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 9.45.36 AM
News

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Laser-Focused, 'Attacking' Offseason

USATSI_13398328
News

Sammy Watkins Dispels Myth Wide Receivers Don't Want to Play for Ravens

USATSI_13428462
News

Sammy Watkins Had Best Season With Greg Roman, Hopes for a Repeat Performance

USATSI_15291675 (1)
News

Grading the Ravens Offense After First Wave of Free Agency

USATSI_15446340
News

A Breakdown Of Ravens Offense In The Playoffs

USATSI_15345350
News

Ravens Are One of League's Top-Scoring Teams Despite Challenges

USATSI_15055126
News

Should the Ravens Take A Chance on Justin Houston?

USATSI_15143570
News

Wide Receiver Deon Cain Has Potentially Huge Upside for Ravens