J.K. Dobbins Ready to Run, Catch And Even Throw the Ball to Help Ravens Win

Running back J.K. Dobbins is willing to do anything to help the Ravens win.

Dobbins is prepared to carry the ball, catch the ball, and even throw the ball if Lamar Jackson goes down with cramps again.

The second-year player from Ohio State is laser-focused heading into the season.

"The main goal is to do better than what I did last year," Dobbins said. "This year, I want to come in, help my team in all ways possible on that field to get to the Super Bowl. It could be receiving, it could be running, it could be, shoot, if we have another ‘cramp-up game,’ [I’d] get out there, throw the ball – things like that – just to help my team win a game. That’s what I’m working towards right now. It’s going pretty great.”

Last season, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Despite that success, Dobbins was ranked as the 26th best running back hearing into the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus.

He's looking to silence the doubters.

"I’m trying to get bigger, stronger and faster – always," Dobbins said. "You know that chip on my shoulder is pretty big. Just a little fuel, like PFF ranking me 26th … I don’t think I’m 26th, but I love that. That gives me room to improve. I’ve got people to prove wrong.”

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects Dobbins to be more of a threat in the passing game this season.

“He’s made strides," Harbaugh said about Dobbins' pass-catching skills. "It’s been one of the main points of emphasis, to involve our running backs in the passing game more going forward here in this offseason," Harbaugh said.