J.K. Dobbins Has Pro Bowl Potential

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — J.K. Dobbins is expected to emerge as one of the NFL's top running backs.

In fact, the second-year player from Ohio State has Pro-Bowl potential, according to the NFL Network.

"It's all about how Dobbins closed his rookie adventure. After receiving just 25 totes in September and October, the former Ohio State star put up 651 of his 805 yards down the stretch while finishing with the league's highest yards-per-carry mark (6.0) among qualified running backs," Marc Sessler writes. "An ideal fit in Baltimore's RPO rushing express, Dobbins offers elite vision, powerful, knifing legs that can turn on the jets and college proof as a receiver. He'll grow in that pass-catching role come autumn and deserves mention as a dark-horse candidate to lead the NFL in touchdowns."

Last season, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

Despite that success, Dobbins was ranked as the 26th best running back hearing into the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus.

He's looking to silence the doubters.

Dobbins is already making believers of his skills.

"I’m trying to get bigger, stronger and faster – always," Dobbins said. "You know that chip on my shoulder is pretty big. Just a little fuel, like PFF ranking me 26th … I don’t think I’m 26th, but I love that. That gives me room to improve. I’ve got people to prove wrong.”