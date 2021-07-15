FanDuel: J.K. Dobbins In the Mix for Most Rushing Yards

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is emerging as one of the top running backs in the NFL.

The second-year player from Ohio State led the Ravens running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

As a result, Dobbins is in the mix to have the most rushing yards in the NFL, according to FanDuel.

Odds for Most Regular Season Rushing Yards

1. Derrick Henry (+450)

2. Christian McCaffrey (+600)

3. Dalvin Cook (+600)

4. Nick Chubb (+850)

5. Cam Akers (+1100)

6. Jonathan Taylor (+1100)

7. Antonio Gibson (+1600)

8. Joe Mixon (+1600)

9. Saquon Barkley (+1600)

10. Aaron Jones (+2400)

11. Ezekiel Elliott (+2400)

12. Najee Harris (+2800)

13. Chris Carson (+3100)

14. J.K. Dobbins (+3100)

15. David Montgomery (+3400)

Dobbins is prepared to carry the ball, catch the ball, and even throw the ball if Lamar Jackson goes down with cramps again.

"The main goal is to do better than what I did last year," Dobbins said. "This year, I want to come in, help my team in all ways possible on that field to get to the Super Bowl. It could be receiving, it could be running, it could be, shoot, if we have another ‘cramp-up game,’ [I’d] get out there, throw the ball – things like that – just to help my team win a game. That’s what I’m working towards right now. It’s going pretty great.”