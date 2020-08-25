Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins showcasing versatile skills

OWING MILLS, Md.— J.K. Dobbins likes to talk trash in the weight room during workouts.

Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss finally decided to address why a rookie would want to antagonize the coaches.

There was a method to the madness.

‘I’ll tell you why I do it," Dobbins told him. "I do it because I know if I talk trash, I’m going to get the attention. They’re going to be focused on me the whole time. I’ve got to be at my best. And I know if I’m talking trash to them, they’ve got to be at their best. So, we’re both going to be at our best, and I’m going to have the best possible work out. So, that’s why I do it.’

Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State, has been every bit as good as advertised throughout training camp.

In addition to breaking tackles and juking defenders, Dobbins has also flashed his versatility.

In the Ravens' first practice at M & T Bank Stadium, Dobbin made a leaping grab over linebacker Kristian Welch in the corner of the end zone. The following day, he made another acrobatic catch where he tip-toed just inside the back of the end zone.

“I expect him to have an impact," Harbaugh said. "What kind of impact? That certainly remains to be seen. He’s going to get an opportunity to play, for sure. I like everything we’ve seen so far. It’s just camp – we’re just a short period in – but he has certainly lived up to expectations so far.”

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was thrilled when Dobbins fell to them in the second round of this year's draft even though Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill were still on the roster. That unit helped Baltimore break the NFL's single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards last season.

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards, and 43 touchdowns.

Despite the crowded backfield, Dobbins should get plenty of opportunities to make an impact in his first season.

"J.K., I’ve been really impressed with him. I think every day, his athleticism, his physicality, his vision – all the things that make a great running back – show up on the field," Weiss said. "I think honestly, though, I’ve been even more impressed with his mindset, of his make-up, which is really his competitiveness, his work ethic. He’s kind of wired a little bit differently."