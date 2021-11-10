Ravens-Dolphins Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch Information

Games can be seen across numerous platforms.

The 2021 Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum season continues Thursday, November 11 when the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

FOX Sports' lead play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX Sports' lead analyst Troy Aikman, along with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink call the action from Hard Rock Stadium.

Additionally, FOX's NFL Rules expert Mike Pereira joins to give explanations on officiating and rules throughout the game.

Alongside the FOX broadcast, award-winning journalists Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer call the game on Amazon Prime Video for the fourth consecutive season.

Prime members can also tune-in to the 'Scout's Feed' which features Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor, or watch the 'NFL Next Live' livestream on Twitch with Andrew Hawkins and Kimmi Chex, along with a rotation of analysts each week including Aqib Talib, Nick Mangold and New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

NFL Network's on-location pregame coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET with TNF First Look hosted by Andrew Siciliano, along with reporter Cameron Wolfe.

At 6:00 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL GameDay Kickoff previews the Ravens-Dolphins matchup with host Colleen Wolfe and analysts Joe Thomas, Steve Smith Sr. and Michael Irvin.

Among the topics discussed this week on NFL GameDay Kickoff include:

Joe Thomas explains why the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the AFC

Steve Smith Sr. examines how close the Miami Dolphins are to turning the corner

Michael Irvin discusses how Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's legs are more dangerous than ever before

At 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, fans can watch NFL Next hosted by Kay Adams alongside Chris Long, Hawkins and Jeremiah. NFL Next provides an in-depth preview of Ravens-Dolphins utilizing the power of Next Gen Stats powered by AWS.

At 7:30 PM ET on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video, the FOX NFL Thursday pregame show airs with host Curt Menefee, analysts Michael Strahan, Greg Olsen and Michael Vick, and FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer providing the final say leading up to Ravens-Dolphins.

At halftime on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video, Menefee, Strahan, Olsen and Vick break down the first half. Following the game, Wolfe, Thomas, Smith Sr. and Irvin host the postgame show on NFL Network and are joined by a star of the game. Additional postgame coverage continues at 12 Midnight ET on NFL Network.

In addition to television availability of Ravens-Dolphins on FOX and NFL Network, fans may also stream the game across devices through NFL, FOX and FOX Deportes digital properties, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

The game is also available to all fans on mobile through the Ravens and Dolphins mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports properties. Live game audio of Thursday Night Football will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and carried on SiriusXM and TuneIn.

For a full listing of Thursday Night Football viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.

FOX Deportes' coverage kicks off at 7:30 PM ET. Award-winning broadcaster Jessi Losada helms studio coverage alongside Pablo Alsina, while renowned play-by-play announcer Jorge Pérez Navarro joins former NFL offensive lineman Rolando Cantu for coverage of Ravens-Dolphins.