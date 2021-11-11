Ravens-Dolphins Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILL, Md. — The Ravens are a unanimous pick to beat the Dolphins.

Here's the roundup:

Sports Illustrated/Raven Country

Analysis: "Baltimore has outscored the Dolphins by a combined 137-16 in the last three games. Both teams are playing on a short week, but the Ravens have more depth and talent. It will be a homecoming for Jackson and Brown, so look for them to have big games in this prime-time matchup."

Prediction: Ravens 36, Dolphins 16

— CBS Sports

Analysis: "The Ravens pulled out a close one last week, thanks to Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins beat a bad Houston team. Tua Tagovailoa should be back for this one for Miami. The Ravens defense has issues, but the Dolphins have struggled on offense. Look for Baltimore to come to Miami and win this game easily."

The Pick: Ravens 30, Dolphins 20

— New York Times

Analysis: "Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, has 13 passing touchdowns and 600 yards rushing this season.Credit...Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press If Tagovailoa’s fractured finger on his throwing hand keeps him sidelined, and Brissett — who threw two interceptions against Houston last week — has to face the Ravens’ defense on short rest, this one could get out of hand quickly. Especially with Jackson playing back in his native South Florida."

The Pick: Ravens- 7

— Palm Beach Post

Analysis: "If you're looking for something, there is this: In a short week for both teams, the Ravens had to play an extra 10 minutes of overtime last week, and must travel, while the Dolphins needed just 60 minutes to defeat the Texans. Who am I kidding? Lamar Jackson, who is in the top 10 in the league in rushing and passing, will have a field day with this team."

The Pick: Ravens 38, Dolphins 10

— Pro Football Network

Analysis: "This game is somewhat complicated by the Ravens having to play an extended overtime game against the Vikings in Week 9. That extra time on the field is tough to account for week to week. Last week, we saw both the Titans and Colts succeed despite that extra time on the field. The Ravens should be able to follow suit against Miami. The Dolphins are a bad football team. Defeating the lowly Houston Texans does nothing to alter that reality. The biggest danger in this game is that Baltimore loses focus thinking about the second half of the season and overlook Miami."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Dolphins 17

— Athlon Sports

Analysis: "These games are the type the Ravens need to win considering the quality of the AFC North (all four teams are currently above .500). The Dolphins are one of only two teams with a losing record (Chicago) left on their season schedule. Expect Jackson to rally the troops, come out swinging and take care of business against a Dolphins team struggling to live up to preseason expectations."

The Pick: Ravens 31, Dolphins 13

— Sportsnaut

Analysis: "There’s nothing here that suggests a reeling Dolphins team will be able to go into Baltimore and come away with a win on a short week. Primarily, Miami’s issues at wide receiver will enable the Ravens’ own problems at corner. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson will eat against this defense."

The Pick: Ravens 31, Dolphins 17