Ravens-Dolphins: Pregame Notes

The Ravens plan to give a few players more time to get fully healthy and make an impact over the final stretch of the season.

Baltimore added tight end, Eric Tomlinson, from the practice squad and cornerback Chris Westry from IR to the active roster prior to the Week 10 game against the Dolphins. The Ravens also used their two practice squad elevations on offensive lineman James Carpenter and nose tackle Kahlil McKenzie

Tight end Nick Boyle and nose tackle Brandon Williams were not in the lineup for the Thursday night game. They could be back for the Nov. 21 game against the Bears in Chicago.

Brissett Will Get The Start for Dolphins

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa serving as the backup as he recovers from a fractured middle finger, according to multiple reports.

Brissett has thrown for 1,127 with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,040 with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brissett has lost both of his career games against the Ravens, throwing for 215 yards with a touchdown.

Watkins Back in the Lineup

Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins returns after missing the past three games.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson now has Watkins, Marquise Brown and rookie Rashod Bateman all in the lineup for the first time.

Ravens Will Have New Starting Safety

The loss of safety DeShon Elliott to a season-ending torn pectoral/biceps has created another challenge for the Ravens' secondary.

Baltimore already lost Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to a knee injury in training camp. Anthony Averett has stepped into the starting role.

The Ravens plan to use rookie Brandon Stephens to help replace Elliott, but Jimmy Smith, Geno Stone, Anthony Levine Sr. and even practice squad player Jordan Richards will also get an opportunity to make plays.

Ravens Inactives

RB Latavius Murray (ankle)

TE Nick Boyle (knee),

RT Patrick Mekari (ankle)

NT Brandon Williams (shoulder)

WR James Proche

OLB Jaylon Ferguson