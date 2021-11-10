Ravens-Dolphins Week 10 Notebook

The second half of the 2021 NFL season gets underway in Week 10 on Thursday, November 11 (8:20 PM ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon) as the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-7) in a meeting of teams coming off Week 9 victories.

Baltimore leads the all-time regular-season series, 8-6, including a 59-10 victory in Week 1 of the 2019 season in their last meeting. The Ravens scored 42 points in the first half, the most by any team in the first half of a season-opening game in NFL history.

Also in that 2019 meeting, quarterback Lamar Jackson had one of nine performances all-time with at least 300 passing yards, five touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating, the highest attainable mark.

Ravens Notes

The Ravens overcame a 14-point deficit last week to defeat Minnesota, 34-31, as kicker Justin Tucker converted the game-winning 36-yard field goal in overtime.

Jackson passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the win and rushed for a season-high 120 yards. It marked the most rushing yards by a quarterback in any game this season and was the 10th-career 100-yard rushing game for Jackson, tying Micahel Vick for the most ever by a quarterback. He enters Thursday as the first player in league history with at least 2,000 passing yards (2,209) and 600 rushing yards (600) in his first eight games of a season. In 11 career regular-season starts in primetime, Jackson has 31 touchdowns (24 passing, seven rushing) against three interceptions with a 115.5 rating.

Running back Devonta Freeman rushed for a season-high 79 yards in Week 9 and recorded his first touchdown catch of the season. He enters Thursday aiming for his fourth in a row with a touchdown. Running back LE’VEON BELL rushed for his second touchdown of the season last week. His 9,793 career scrimmage yards (6,535 rushing, 3,258 receiving) are the second-most among active running backs.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown led the team with nine catches for 116 receiving yards last week, his fifth career game with at least 100 receiving yards and third this season. In the teams’ last meeting, Brown had four catches for a career-high 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut and became the first player ever with two touchdown receptions of at least 40 yards in his first career game.

Defensive end Calais Campbell had two tackles for loss, along with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his last game against Miami (Dec. 23, 2018, with Jacksonville), and his 92.5 career sacks rank seventh among all active players.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a season-high two passes defensed last week and has a pass defensed in seven of his eight games this season. Since entering the league in 2017, Humphrey leads all defensive backs with 12 forced fumbles.

Dolphins Notes

Miami defeated Houston, 17-9, last week as the team held the Texans without a touchdown. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett made his fourth start of the season and completed 26 of 43 passes (60.5 percent) for 244 yards and a touchdown. In four career games on Thursday Night Football, including three starts, Brissett has totaled four rushing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Running back Myles Gaskin had his first rushing touchdown of the season last week and he aims for his fourth in a row with at least 50 scrimmage yards.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led the team with eight catches for 83 yards in Week 9, marking his third game this season with at least eight catches, the most among rookies. His 56 receptions in 2021 are tied for the third-most ever by a player in his first nine career games.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has at least 50 receiving yards in three of his past four games and he aims for his fourth in a row against the AFC North with a touchdown catch. He ranks third among all tight ends with 44 receptions this season and fourth with 529 receiving yards.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has 10 passes defensed in his past seven games and aims for his third in a row against the AFC North with an interception. Since 2020, he ranks second in the league with 12 interceptions.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah leads the team with five sacks in 2021 and recorded a season-high 2.5 sacks last week, his fourth-career multi-sack game. He enters Thursday with a pass defensed in each of his past four games.

Linebacker Jerome Baker leads Miami with 50 tackles and recorded his first interception of the season in Week 9.

TV Notes

Fox will broadcast 10 Thursday Night Football games between Weeks 5-15 (excluding Thanksgiving night). Thursday’s game is slated to be simulcast via NFL Network, distributed in Spanish on Fox Deportes and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The game will feature Joe Buck, Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on the call for FOX. The Amazon broadcast features Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm, and the Amazon Scout’s feed is called by Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah and Joy Taylor.

— NFL Communications