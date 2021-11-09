Ravens-Dolphins Week 10 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Miami Dolphins (2-7)

When

Thursday, Nov.. 11, 2021 8:20 P.M. ET – Hard Rock Stadium (65,326)

Spread

Ravens favored by 7.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: Fox / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore

Coverage Map: 506sports.com

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Stream: Amazon Prime, Ravens Mobile app; Ravens website

Series History

Ravens lead regular-season series 8-6 and are 2-0 in the postseason. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 8-1 vs. the Dolphins, including 5-1 at Miami. The Ravens last played the Dolphins in 2019, posting a 59-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 1 behind quarterback Lamar Jackson’s five touchdown passes and perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

Ravens-Dolphins Last Three Meetings

12/04/16: Baltimore 38, Miami 6

10/26/17: Baltimore 40, Miami 0

09/08/19: Baltimore 59, Miami 10

By the Numbers

51 – Consecutive games the Ravens have scored at least 14 points, ranking as the second-longest streak in NFL history (NE is first with 63 from 2009-13).

Notable

The Ravens have recorded 44 “Big Plays” — 36 passing and 8 rushing) — gaining at least 20 yards this season, ranking as the NFL’s second most. (Las Vegas is first with 45.)

Player Spotlight

Kicker Justin Tucker

Tucker has a 94.1 (16-of-17) field-goal percentage this season, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards and two game-winners — 36 vs. Minnesota last Sunday and an NFL-record 66-yarder in Week 3 at Detroit). Tucker is also a perfect 19-of-19 on PATs.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Dolphins enter this game ranked 30th in total defense and 30th against the pass. Meanwhile, Baltimore is racking up impressive numbers behind quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have scored 30 or more points four times in eight games. Baltimore's offense is ranked second in the NFL with 427.9 yards per game behind the Dallas Cowboys (434.3 ypg). Jackson is ranked ninth with 2,209 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson is also ranked sixth among all players with 600 yards rushing with another two scores. Hollywood Brown is having a breakout season with 662 yards receiving with six touchdowns. The Dolphins have been able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (5 sacks). The secondary is led by Xavien Howard (2 interceptions), but this will be a tough matchup for the Dolphins' defense. The Ravens will attack them multiple ways in the passing game and running attack.

Defense

The Ravens are preparing for both of the Dolphins quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Tua Tagovailoa, both of whom are having uneven seasons. Tagovailoa is dealing with a finger injury and is questionable for the game. Mike Gesicki (529 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (496 yards) are the Dolphin's top receivers. Miami has the league's 30th-ranked offense and is scoring just 17.2 points per game, The running attack is led by Myles Gaskin, who has 313 yards rushing. The Ravens defense has been prone to give up some big plays. However, Miami does not have a dynamic offense and the Ravens should be able to contain it. Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott is out for the year and he will be replaced by rookie Brandon Stephens, who has played well this season. Look for the Ravens to ramp up the pressure on the Dolphins' offensive line.

Prediction

Baltimore has outscored the Dolphins by a combined 137-16 in the last three games. Both teams are playing on a short week, but the Ravens have more depth and talent. It will be a homecoming for Jackson and Brown, so look for them to have big games in this prime-time matchup.

Ravens 36, Dolphins 16