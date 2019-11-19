Ravens Dominate Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

The Ravens routed the Houston Texans 41-7 in Week 11, which helped them take a three-game lead in the AFC North.

The win also boosted their spot in various NFL Power Rankings.

Here's the roundup:

Peter Botte of the New York Post placed the Ravens at No. 4 following a 49-13 victory over the winless Bengals in Week 10. The Ravens victory over Houston changes his mind. Botte has Baltimore in the top spot this week. "The runaway Ravens have won six straight games since opening the season 2-2, their longest streak since 2000. The wondrous Jackson is fourth in the NFL in passer rating and 10th in the league in rushing yards in a potential MVP campaign," he wrote.

Pete Prisco, of CBS Sports, kept the Ravens atop his poll for the second consecutive week. "They have clearly established themselves as a Super Bowl contender. Lamar Jackson is the main story, but that defense is improving by the week," Prisco wrote.

USA Today's Nate Davis also has the Ravens at No. 1 for the second straight week. "You might know that Lamar Jackson will likely break Michael Vick's single-season rushing record (1,039 yards) for a quarterback. Did you know Jackson's 106.3 passer rating is nearly 26 points better than Vick's career mark?" he wrote.

In addition, Touchdown Wire has the Ravens at No. 1 again. "The acquisition of Marcus Peters was a huge win, and because of the quality of his secondary, defensive coordinator Don Martindale can call blitz after blitz with relative impunity. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards and an interception, and was sacked six times, can attest to that." Interestingly, Touchdown Wire has the Patriots at No. 4 also behind No. 2 San Francisco and No. 3 Seattle.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports has the Ravens at No. 2 in his rankings, one spot behind the Patriots, who were defeated by Baltimore 37-20 in Week 9. "If the defense continues to play at a high level and [Lamar] Jackson doesn’t wear down, the Ravens have the balance to win a Super Bowl. Though the Patriots will still have a big say in that," he wrote.

ESPN also has the Ravens at No. 2 behind New England. Last week, Baltimore was also ranked No. 3 in this poll.