Ravens DC Don Martindale Compares Mahomes to Montana, Reid to Walsh

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as perennial contenders in the AFC.

Much of that success is due to the coaching acumen of Andy Reid and the stellar performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale contends Reid and Mahomes are already two of the all-time great in the NFL.

“I think when you’re going against a quarterback at his level, which I think is elite, and I’ve stated that before, you have to defend – this is all in one play – the first play, his second play, and sometimes his third play all in one that one play, and I think that’s what makes him so special," Martindale said. "He’s one of those guys, and I’ve compared him and Andy Reid to Montana and [former 49ers head coach Bill] Walsh – the combination [and] that type of relationship they had.

"But the best way to put it with Patrick Mahomes is whoever your favorite quarterback is, and whoever is sitting there having a conversation with you and saying, ‘This is my all-time favorite quarterback, and this is why,’ he’s always in that conversation. So, that’s where I see him at, and I think he’s one of the best there is.”

The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in each of the past two seasons. Kansas City won the Super Bowl during the 2019 season and fell short last year against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City has the firepower to advance to the Super Bowl for a third straight year.

The Ravens fully understand the challenge in from of them when the teams meet on Sunday night.

"They know who they’re playing against, and I think whoever our opponent is this second week, that’s just the way the schedule works out, and they’re getting ready to play," Martindale said about his players. "But they understand the quality of the opponent we’re going against.”