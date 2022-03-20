Ravens Hopeful Play-Making Cornerback Falls to Them With 14th Overall Pick
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens are still in the market for a cornerback and they would be thrilled if one of the top playmakers in this year's draft falls to them with the 14th overall pick.
Here are a few players the Ravens would love to take in the first round.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Draft Bible Analysis: He is a top-tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases. Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. Very good foot speed to carry vertical routes and run with receivers of all shapes and sizes.
Sauce Gardner
Draft Bible Analysis: Gardner, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, did not allow a passing touchdown during his collegiate career. He also only allowed 117 receiving yards all year and no receptions in the red zone, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, he had a 26.7 completion percentage and only 1.9 yards per target this season. Gardner was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Kaiir Elam
Draft Bible Analysis: Elam, 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, developed into one of the better corners in the country over the last three years, earning starting reps as a true freshman due to injuries and taking over a full-time starting role as a true sophomore. He played in 34 career games for Florida, including 26 starts, finishing with 78 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 20 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery
Trent McDuffie
Draft Bible Analysis: McDuffie is a corner with average size and terrific instincts that shine in Washington’s zone-heavy defense. He stands out because of his natural feel for the position, as well as his understanding of where he has help. His eyes always seem to be in the right place and he picks up on route combinations very quickly. He rarely has a wasted step in his drops or breaks, and his angles are impeccable. Stays low in his drops and when positioning in the zone, and his feet are quick and precise to change direction or spring into action. In addition, he’s very sound against the run. McDuffie always knows where his best source of help is, whether it’s the sideline or the defenders inside of him, and he positions himself properly to take advantage of them.