RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Guide

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft that takes place April 23-25 in a virtual environment for the first time in history. 

Follow the action live here:

https://www.si.com/nfl/ravens/news/baltimore-ravens-nfl-draft-live-blog

Here's a further guide to the event.

Ravens Selections

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 55

Round 2, No. 60

Round 3, No. 92

Round 3, No. 106

Round 4, No. 129

Round 4, No. 143

Round 5, No. 170

Round 7, No. 225

Major Areas of Need

Inside Linebacker

It's no secret Baltimore needs to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ravens are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Baltimore also added Jake Ryan last week pending a physical. Ryan has battled knee injuries over the past two seasons. 

Offensive Line

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.

Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp.

Wide Receiver

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs.

The Ravens used their first round pick (25th overall) last to select wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. They also took Miles Boykin in the third round.

So, it's hard to imagine — but not out of the question — DeCosta would select a wideout in the first round two years in a row.

Edge Rusher

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. The Ravens placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

The Ravens already boosted their interior pass rush with the acquisition of Calais Campbell and Derek Campbell. Baltimore could add more firepower in the draft.

Ravens Mock Draft Roundup — First Round

Todd Karpovich, RavensCountry (SI Team Channel): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma (at No. 23 via trade with New England Patriots)

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU 

Todd McShay, ESPN: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU 

Peter King, NBC Sports/Pro Football Talk: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: A.J. Espinosa, Edge, Iowa

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Media: ESPN on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Media: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio

Rounds 3 and 4: Saturday, April 25 from noon to 7 p.m.

Media: ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore-Ravens-NFL-Draft-Live-Blog

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall pick, in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Eric DeCosta will be looking to add an inside linebacker, depth on the offensive, a wide receiver and perhaps an edge rusher. Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft: Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET; Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET; Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET. Stay here for the latest updates and reactions from the Ravens point of view.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Confirms He'll Be on Cover of Madden 21

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson confirmed he'll be on the cover of EA Sports’ “Madden 21" when released later this year. Jackson is not worried about some of the superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, that appeared on the box suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season. "They talked to me; I should be on the cover of Madden," Jackson said. "I'm not worried about a curse. Patrick Mahomes was on the cover and he won the MVP."

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Several Surprises In Final NFL Mock Draft By SI Maven

Publishers from the various NFL team channels on Sports Illustrated gathered to make their final selections for this year's NFL Draft. Participants consisted of Ed Kracz (Philadelphia Eagles), Corbin Smith (Seattle Seahawks), Will Ragatz (Minnesota Vikings)), Patricia Traina (New York Giants), Alain Poupart (Miami Dolphins), Pete Smith (Cleveland Browns), Howard Balzer (Arizona Cardinals) and Todd Karpovich (Baltimore Ravens). The selections were limited to the first round and some were prefaced with potential trades (see vide).

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Would 'Be Happy' If Ravens Signed Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson created a buzz when video surfaced of him throwing passes to Antonio Brown. The exchange also created speculation the Ravens might be looking to sign the mercurial wide receiver. "I'd be happy if they signed him," Jackson said in a Zoom call with the media. "He's a great player ... but it's not my decision,"

Todd Karpovich

by

CCrease

Ravens Draft Success Could Extend Beyond Weekend

The Baltimore Ravens will surely add some key talent to their roster with nine selections in the upcoming NFL Draft. Baltimore, however, could also add some playmakers after the weekend. The Ravens are one of the most successful franchises in the NFL with undrafted rookies, who have been represented on the their final roster for 16 consecutive seasons. Some of the players include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards and center Matt Skura.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade Scenarios in 2020 NFL Draft

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is a master of deception.Baltimore has nine picks, including the 28th overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft and it's difficult to gauge what the team will do with the opportunity. The Ravens have a need at inside linebacker and would pounce if either LSU's Patrick Queen and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray falls to them, which is a feasible scenario. However, would DeCosta be willing to trade up to ensure the Ravens could secure one of those players?

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson on Donald Trump: 'I Wasn’t Making Any Political Statement'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and President Donald Trump had a social-media exchange that went viral. It began when Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in 2018. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Personnel Tracker Heading Into NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are having a busy offseason. Here is a roundup of all of the moves they've made heading into the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23-25 when general manager Eric DeCosta has nine selections.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Look to Add Young Playmakers in Draft for Potential Super Bowl Run

The Baltimore Ravens have put the finishing touches on their draft board and now they're looking to add more playmakers in this week's NFL Draft for a potential Super Bowl run this season.Baltimore has nine selections, including the 28th overall pick. Here's a look at key areas Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta still needs to address. Two playmakers being closely linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Draft Prospect: Michigan Center Cesar Ruiz

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to add depth in this week's NFL Draft. One option could be Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who was the top pass-blocking center in college football in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Ruiz also has versatility to play both guard and center, which would be a huge boost for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich