Baltimore Ravens 2020 NFL Draft Guide

The Baltimore Ravens have nine selections, including the 28th overall selection, in the 2020 NFL Draft that takes place April 23-25 in a virtual environment for the first time in history.

Follow the action live here:

https://www.si.com/nfl/ravens/news/baltimore-ravens-nfl-draft-live-blog

Here's a further guide to the event.

Ravens Selections

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 55

Round 2, No. 60

Round 3, No. 92

Round 3, No. 106

Round 4, No. 129

Round 4, No. 143

Round 5, No. 170

Round 7, No. 225

Major Areas of Need

Inside Linebacker

It's no secret Baltimore needs to add a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Ravens are especially thin at that position after Patrick Onwuasor agreed to a one-year deal with the New York as an unrestricted free agent and Josh Bynes signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means the Ravens only have L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka as the only inside linebackers on the roster. Baltimore also added Jake Ryan last week pending a physical. Ryan has battled knee injuries over the past two seasons.

Offensive Line

While much of the pre-draft chatter has the Ravens targeting a linebacker, adding depth to the offensive line is another key priority.

Baltimore has to replace right guard and eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, who decided to retire. The Ravens also need to add depth at center because Matt Skura is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury and he likely won't be ready for training camp.

Wide Receiver

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft. DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs.

The Ravens used their first round pick (25th overall) last to select wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. They also took Miles Boykin in the third round.

So, it's hard to imagine — but not out of the question — DeCosta would select a wideout in the first round two years in a row.

Edge Rusher

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. The Ravens placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last year.

The Ravens already boosted their interior pass rush with the acquisition of Calais Campbell and Derek Campbell. Baltimore could add more firepower in the draft.

Ravens Mock Draft Roundup — First Round

Todd Karpovich, RavensCountry (SI Team Channel): Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma (at No. 23 via trade with New England Patriots)

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

Todd McShay, ESPN: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Peter King, NBC Sports/Pro Football Talk: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: A.J. Espinosa, Edge, Iowa

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

Schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Media: ESPN on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Media: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio

Rounds 3 and 4: Saturday, April 25 from noon to 7 p.m.

Media: ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio