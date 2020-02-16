Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason.

Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

"The Ravens bring in some pass rush help with several key defenders heading to free agency," Brinson wrote. "Chaisson showed how much of an impact he can have as LSU marched to a national title.

Chaisson played in 26 games (17 starts) in his three years with the Tigers. He finished his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson was named First Team All-SEC in 2019 and Freshman All-SEC in 2017.

Another popular name being linked to the Ravens is Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper, both of ESPN, and Ryan Wilson, of CBS Sports also envision the Ravens taking Murray in the first round.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards, which means the Ravens might have to trade up to get him. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver could also be an option in Baltimore. Both Vinnie Iyer, of the Sporting News, and Nick Klopsis, of New York Newsday, have Baltimore taking the play-making Weaver in the first round. Weaver had 13.5 sacks last season.

Pro Football Focus has the Ravens selecting Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun with the 28th overall pick.

The Ravens, however, might need to move up from No. 28 to secure any of these players. It should be another intriguing draft for GM Eric DeCosta.